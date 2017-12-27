Google said to be planning Pixel 2 stores for India

Retail News

Engadget

Unconfirmed reports have Google setting up “experience centers” in malls around India to make greater inroads into the world’s second largest smartphone market. (China is #1.) Google would be giving Indian consumers a look at its successful Pixel 2 phones that were reportedly well received at pop up stores the company tested recently. Google is said to have hired brainpower from Apple’s retail team to help in its physical store endeavors.