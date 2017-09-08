Google fires employee over controversial memo

Retail News

Recode

Google has fired an employee who wrote a 3,000-word memo claiming that “biological causes” are part of the reason that men and women are not equally represented in executive and technological roles. The author of the memo claims he wrote it to bring to light a corporate culture that is closed to different views. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to employees that the memo writer was let go for violating the company’s code of conduct and “advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.”