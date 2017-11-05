Gillette debuts on-demand service to compete with Dollar Shave Club

Retail News

CNBC

Gillette, which is owned by Procter & Gamble, has debuted “Gillette on Demand,” a service that enables consumers to use text messages to order shipments or subscribe to get every fourth order placed with the razor brand for free. P&G says that sales of its grooming products fell six percent in its latest earnings report as rivals such as Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s gain share. Unilever acquired Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion last year. Harry’s, which had previously only been sold on its website, agreed to a deal with Target to sell its products in the chain’s stores and target.com.