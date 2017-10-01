Geek Squad technicians worked as FBI informants

Retail News
Geek Squad technicians worked as FBI informantsThe Washi 01/09/2017
Lawyers representing a doctor accused in a child pornography case have found that eight Geek Squad technicians employed by Best Buy have served as paid informants for the FBI. The case raises legal questions around privacy. While Best Buy has legal authority to search a computer because customers grant them access, should individuals receiving payment from the government be considered agents, therefore requiring a warrant before conducting a search?