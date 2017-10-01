Retail News

Geek Squad technicians worked as FBI informants

The Washi 01/09/2017

Lawyers representing a doctor accused in a child pornography case have found that eight Geek Squad technicians employed by Best Buy have served as paid informants for the FBI. The case raises legal questions around privacy. While Best Buy has legal authority to search a computer because customers grant them access, should individuals receiving payment from the government be considered agents, therefore requiring a warrant before conducting a search?

 

