Four retailers that take their painless return policies to the bank

While many retail operators gird themselves for the post-holiday returns onslaught by tightening their return policies, some see an opportunity to improve customer acquisition and loyalty by easing the process for shoppers. Zappos allows returns on items for a full year after purchase. Kohl’s has no time limit whatsoever on returns. Asos is among only a few online apparel sites that accepts returns on sale items, undergarments and swimwear. And L.L.Bean has long been recognized as a leader in the practice of no-questions-asked policies.