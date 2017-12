Retail News

Seeking Alpha

Analysts are not seeing any reason to believe food brand acquisitions will slow down in the coming year. In considering the next potential takeover targets, Seeking Alpha came up with: organic food maker Hain Celestial; Pinnacle Foods, owner of the gluten-free Udi’s brand; National Beverage, bottler of Lacroix fizzy waters; and — with the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods in mind — Kroger supermarkets.