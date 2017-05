Retail News

Puget Sound Business Journal

Pascal Rigo has reopened his La Boulangerie French bakery concept two years after parting ways with Starbucks. Mr. Rigo announced plans to begin selling packaged bakery products including Super Soft Brioche, Super Soft Brioche Buns, Super Soft Brioche Hot Dog Buns and Super Flaky Croissant Buns at 12 Costco locations in Northern California.