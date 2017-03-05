Former employees have good things to say about Lululemon

Retail News

PopSugar

Lululemon, former employees say, is not your typical retailer. The company offers a liberal return policy while encouraging associates to take whatever steps they necessary to “surprise and delight” customers. The chain, which is known for hosting free yoga classes in its stores, also treats workers well. Lululemon seeks to empower employees to not only do their jobs, but advance up the ranks or to another company if that is where their career takes them.