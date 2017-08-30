For those stores reopening in Houston, logistics is a major hurdle

Retail News

The Houston Chronicle

Although a number of supermarkets and big boxes were able to open stores yesterday in areas affected by Hurrican Harvey, putting product on the shelf is perhaps a bigger challenge. With flood waters closing roads and inundating facilities, many supply chain links are broken and could take weeks to repair. For consumers trying to order online, the problems are equally severe. Amazon is unable to operate its new regional DC; UPS has suspended service in much of the region.