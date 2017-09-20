Food stamp recipients can click and collect groceries at some Walmarts

Retail News
Food stamp recipients can click and collect groceries at some WalmartsCNBC 09/18/2017
Walmart is testing a program that allows food stamp recipients to order groceries online and then pick them up in stores. The five-store test allows customers on food stamps to participate in the online process without violating the federal government’s requirement that Americans receiving benefits as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program pay for purchases at the “time and place” of the sale.