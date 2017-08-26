First on Amazon’s agenda: Lower Whole Foods pricing

Retail News

NY Times

Amazon is not wasting any time in letting the world know it will act swiftly to turn Whole Foods’ pricing perception around. The company revealed yesterday that, as of Monday, Whole Foods will lower prices (to what extent is not yet clear) on many staple items, including bananas, butter, almond butter, organic large brown eggs — even its responsibly farmed salmon and tilapia. Secondly, Amazon indicated what the future of omnichannel integration may look like between the two companies. Whole Foods’ 365 store brand items will soon be available via Amazon’s e-commerce channels, and the etailer will install lockers in many Whole Foods stores so shoppers can pick up goods purchased online.