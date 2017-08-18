Fast fashion merchants have been slow to catch up online

Retail News

Business of Fashion

Fourteen percent of global apparel and footwear sales were made online last year (15.5 percent in the U.S.), according to Euromonitor International. Fast fashion giants Inditex, owner of Zara, and H&M have been slower when it comes to exploiting the online opportunity. Online sales only represent 5.5 percent of Inditex’s business and somewhere between four and five percent of H&M’s, according to Credit Suisse.