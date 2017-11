Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Famous Dave’s is known by consumers for its barbecue. Those watching the business end of things know the chain as the place where no chief executive has lasted on the job more than 18 months going back to 2012. Last week, Famous Dave’s announced that Mike Lister, who was named CEO 13 months ago, will be replaced by Jeffery Crivello, a member of the company’s board since August.