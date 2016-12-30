Facebook uses pop-ups to introduce its VR products

Retail News

USA Today

Consumers in malls and airports in Denver, New York, Phoenix, San Diego and other cities over the holidays may have encountered Facebook’s pop-up venues demo’ing the Gear VR headset, a virtual-reality device made by the company’s Oculus business in partnership with Samsung. “Virtual reality is truly immersive and provides an incredible sense of presence which can be hard for people to imagine without a demo,” Facebook said in a statement.