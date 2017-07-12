Facebook ranked on top as best workplace, followed by some retailers

Retail News

CNET

Glassdoor has named Facebook the best place to work in 2018, the third year running its received that honor. Facebook is know for free employee lunches, on-site health care and liberal parental leave benefits. Also on the list In-N-Out Burger (#4) and Lululemon (#6). Some consultancies and tech firms serving retail also made the grade: Bain & Company (#2), Boston Consulting Group (#3), Google (#5), HubSpot (#7), SAP (#11), McKinsey & Company (#12) and Salesforce (#15).