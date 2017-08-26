Facebook and Google dominate top mobile apps

Retail News

Recode

Eight of the top 10 mobile apps, as determined by comScore, are owned by Facebook and Google. Consumers, of course, spend a lot of their time these days staring at mobile screens and, according to the report, 57 percent of that time, they’re using mobile apps. The writing is on the wall for retail marketers — if you want the attention of consumers, consider the list of top 10 apps: Facebook, YouTube, FB Messenger, Google Search, Google Maps, Instagram, Snapchat, Google Play, Gmail and Pandora.