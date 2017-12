Retail News

The Washington Post

Michelle Gass, currently Kohl’s chief customer officer and chief merchandising officer, has been chosen to succeed CEO Kevin Mansell when he retires in May. Many are looking to Ms. Gass’s innovative work at Starbucks and her success in making the deal to bring Under Armour to Kohl’s as signs that she has the vision and drive to pave a new road for the struggling department store chain.