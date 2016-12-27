Ex-employee sues Versace for using a ‘secret code’ for black shoppers

Retail News

CNN

Christopher Sampiro has claimed in a lawsuit against Versace that he was fired because of his race after working for two weeks in a California outlet store. Mr. Sampiro alleges in his suit that a manager instructed him to say “D410” to alert his co-workers that a black customer had entered the store. Mr. Sampiro then brought it to the manager’s attention that he is one-quarter African American and claims he was treated differently as a result of his disclosure.