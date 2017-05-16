Eddie Lampert is now blaming suppliers for Sears’ woes

Retail News

Fortune

Days after blaming the media and industry pundits for years of declining sales, Sears Holdings CEO Edward Lampert is now going after vendors who he says have sought to pile on in the press with the goal of negotiating more favorable payment terms from his company. Mr. Lampert said Sears Holdings would not cave to vendors using these tactics and would “do what’s right to protect the interests of our company and the millions of stakeholders we serve.”