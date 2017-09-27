Dyson enters the competition for electric cars

Retail News

Bloomberg

Dyson Ltd. says it will invest £2 billion to develop electric car models, about half on the car design and half on electric battery technology. While news from the vacuum cleaner and hand dryer manufacturer comes as a surprise to many, Dyson said it has been at work on the project in secret for two-and-a-half years and already has 400 engineers on the project. Dyson joins such major auto manufacturers as Volkswagen, Daimler, Toyota and Tesla in pursuit of a successful electric car model.