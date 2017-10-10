Dove apologizes for racially insensitive gif on Facebook

Retail News

Adweek

Dove posted a gif on Facebook that showed a black woman removing a skin tone colored shirt which transitioned her into a white woman, followed by the white woman doing the same, revealing a woman of Asian background. The post was criticized on social media, leading Dove to remove the gif and issue the following apology: “An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”