Disney connects with theme-parks (digitally) in new store designs

Retail News

NY Times

Disney’s store count of 340 is at about a third of its peak years ago before the company sold and then bought back some of its locations. Instead of expanding again, the company is focusing on a more interactive in-store experience, installing large digital displays that stream live events from its theme-parks. The screens will also be used to spotlight young customers celebrating birthdays in-store. Disney has so far rolled out four of six currently-planned store remodels.