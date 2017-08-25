Retail News

Disney launches an AR treasure hunt campaign to hyper-drive its Star Wars merch

Fortune 08/24/2017

Taking a lead from last year’s blockbuster Pokemon Go augmented reality campaign, Disney is promoting its new Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, with a massive treasure hunt spanning 20,000 stores in 30 countries. Participants will use a smartphone app to scan displays positioned in chain stores, including Best Buy, Apple, Kohl’s and Petco. Customers will hope to find life-size characters superimposed over the store aisles, which they can record and upload to share on social media in order to qualify for Disney’s sweepstakes

