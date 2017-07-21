Will Walmart’s innovation strategies pay off?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the Retail TouchPoints website.
With Amazon continually looming with quick product delivery, competitive pricing and a seemingly infinite product selection, all traditional brick-and-mortar brands must take notice. So, I give Walmart credit for standing up and fighting with some recent innovative moves.
Let’s take a look at what the company has been up to recently:
- Acquisition of Jet.com for $3.3 billion;
- Acquisition of Moosejaw for $51 million;
- Acquisition of Shoes.com for $9 million and ShoeBuy for $70 million;
- Acquisition of Modcloth for less than $75 million;
- Potential acquisition of Bonobos for $310 million;
- Last Mile Associate Delivery Strategy; and
- Virtual Reality investments in employee training; and
- Automated grocery pickup test in Oklahoma City.
Also in 2017, Walmart launched a Technology Incubator called Store No 8 in Silicon Valley.
“Sometimes you invest in these big transformative ideas that maybe aren’t ready for prime time today,” Seth Beal, SVP, incubation and strategic partnerships, told Fortune. Mr. Beal is leading the Store No 8 initiative along with Katie Finnegan, a head of strategy at Jet.com.
Confirming the company’s go-forward focus on new technology and automated capabilities, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon assured employees at its annual meeting that they still matter:
“We will compete with technology, but win with people,” he said. “No doubt our work will be different in the future — robots, drones and algorithms will do some work that we used to have to do. Some people are afraid of what these changes will bring. I don’t think we should be. Instead, I think we should recognize that we’ll be able to learn, grow and change together.”
Walmart is definitely making strides in retail innovation, as executives representing the retailer’s new efforts are being recognized in the industry. Retail leaders from Jet.com, Moosejaw and Walmart received Retail Innovator Awards in 2017 and two Bonobos execs were recipients at the first Retail Innovator Awards presentation in 2014. The Walmart folks were extremely proud and excited to receive the awards in recognition of the company’s innovation efforts. It’s definitely a sign that times are changing for the 50+-year-old retail behemoth.
- Will Walmart’s Innovation Strategies Pay Off? – Retail Touchpoints
- Walmart Is Launching a Tech Incubator in Silicon Valley – Fortune
- Walmart touts online progress at annual shareholder meeting – Omaha World-Herald
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Walmart on the right path with its innovation strategies? Which actions do you find most promising for the company? Do you feel that Walmart is beginning to close the online gap with Amazon?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Will Walmart’s innovation strategies pay off?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
ABSOLUTELY, Walmart is on the right track! More retailers need to start following in Walmart’s footsteps. There was an awakening of the giant, noticing that Amazon was encroaching more and more, and they have started doing something about it. All retailers need to follow suit, change, adapt, bring on the right technology to do compete effectively and DO IT.
Most promising are the innovations in omnichannel retail. Walmart has three or four pickup methods, for example, where most retailers offering click and collect services only offer one, maybe two pickup options. Customers are simply going to expect more and more, so we need to get moving.
Are they closing the gap? That has yet to be seen. Amazon is not slowing down, so it is a matter of continuing to accelerate, innovate, try new things and keep the momentum going. This advice isn’t just for Walmart, though. We all need to take these actions, not just to survive, but to thrive in today’s retail space!
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Walmart isn’t making acquisitions and innovating to compete with Amazon. They are a viable player in the market and must do what they are doing to stay relevant in the marketplace. That includes competing with Amazon and anyone else in the retail industry. That’s what the best retailers do. They change and shift with the times to stay relevant. Today’s consumers have different buying habits than they had in the past. Walmart is adapting, and if there happens to be a major competitor in the way, such as Amazon, they will take them on as they do any other competitor. By the way, Amazon feels the same way.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Walmart is doing all it can to compete with Amazon in an ever-changing retail environment, and those innovations and acquisitions are paying off in increased sales and by narrowing the gap with Amazon. Walmart management has not been afraid to reach outside its comfort zone to bring successful e-commerce entrepreneurs into its orbit. And then they’ve had the good sense to listen to these experts.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I like the fact that Walmart continues to try a bit of everything. Technology is moving at high speed with new ideas and concepts almost every day. Where the human being will wind up in 10 to 20 years is a major concern because if there are no jobs how will people survive? If Walmart stands behind its message that their employees will still matter, that can help assure their employees of job protection, even if it is in a different role.
Walmart can benefit if they can be the leaders of utilizing the best technology combined with the best services provided by humans. The retail store of the future will be much different than today with, as the article said, robots, drones, etc. but with humans still being part of the overall experience, Walmart stores will attract people that come to shop, and that is SO important.
Professor, European School of Economics
I give Walmart an “A” on the instant poll. Not because they have or will be successful on their innovations, but because they are trying. Amazon’s success today is all about trying, and trying and trying and failing most of the time. But when they find that successful innovation it leads to greater success. Too many companies, especially retailers, are too afraid to try something because it might fail. Amazon was never that and now Walmart is doing the same. Not all of their new adventures will pay off, but some will and will lead to further retail disruption.
Meanwhile the Targets and J.C. Penneys will continue to look for that meaningless silver bullet that they think will change everything for them.
SVP Marketing, Theatro
There’s a big difference between long-term strategic investing and acquisition activity. It’s good to see Walmart stretch out and begin to disrupt themselves, and that will pay dividends. The true test will be how their long-term thinking evolves and how that manifests in their culture, their products (not merch) and the experiences they provide to their customers. Look at the bulleted list in the article and compare it to Amazon’s list. Which one is more customer-centric? The clear winner is Amazon, which drives convenience for both B2B and B2C customers.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
The key issue is the degree to which Walmart is at pace with consumer expectations. Walmart has a long record of reading the tea leaves accurately and then innovating through partnership and acquisition to modulate its go-to-market pace. The bell curve of being ahead or behind innovation means that most innovations reflect consumer desires/behaviors and competitive needs.
SVP Energy Services and New Ventures, HomeServe
Walmart is on the right path! They are embracing the change that is coming/here in retail and focusing on staying relevant. The combination of the logistics prowess, retail presence and the massive customer data set they can mine will provide a competitive advantage.
“Robots, drones and algorithms” will be the way forward.