Will Toys ‘R’ Us take Manhattan the second time around?
Toys “R” Us is coming back to New York’s Times Square less than two years after deciding to leave its former 110,000-square-foot flagship store in that locale. This time around, the chain is going smaller with a 35,000-square-foot pop-up in the historic Knickerbocker Building at the corner of 42nd Street and Broadway. The store is slated to open this month and will operate throughout the Christmas holiday season.
“The Times Square holiday shop reunites our brand with an iconic New York destination which we are thrilled about,” said Dave Brandon, chairman & CEO of Toys”R”Us, in a statement. “More importantly, the store offers customers a host of products tailored to the needs of city dwellers and visitors — all in interest of bringing play to kids and families around the world!”
The pop-up will serve as a pickup location for online orders. Toys “R” Us will also offer layaway with the holidays approaching. The new location will have three levels with an emphasis on the chain’s shops-in-shop concepts, including Marvel, Star Wars, Nerf, Lego and others. A Hot and New shop will feature the most popular toys for the holidays. The store will also highlight electronics, such as Nintendo Switch and Fujifilm Instax cameras.
Interaction is high on the shopping experience list at the pop-up, which will include a dedicated area on the second level to allow kids to play with products out of their boxes. The area will also be used for the store to demonstrate toys. The store will feature interactive toy displays across all three levels.
When Toys “R” Us opened its former flagship store in Time Square, the chain’s management envisioned the location as a shopping magnet for consumers from around the world. That store featured a 4,000-square-foot Barbie dollhouse, a 60-foot-tall indoor Ferris wheel and a 20-foot-tall animatronic T.rex that roared at passing shoppers. The new pop-up will have a “scaled-down” version of the T.rex on its second level.
- Toys “R” Us Thinks Small is Big Company Announces Return to Times Square with Temporary Holiday Shop – Toys “R” Us/PRNewswire
- Was Toys ‘R’ Us Times Square doomed by high rents? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect Toys “R” Us to be successful with its Times Square holiday shop pop-up? Are more pop-up locations in the cards for retailers such as Toys “R” Us that rely heavily on seasonal business?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Will Toys ‘R’ Us take Manhattan the second time around?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
From a branding and awareness perspective, it will benefit Toys “R” Us. Certainly the tourist traffic in that area is strong at the holidays, so it could reignite awareness of the brand when purchase intent is strong.
Allowing users to engage with the products is never a bad thing. But using it as a pickup location for online orders? That is a tough one. Most New Yorkers tend to avoid that area during the high tourist seasons.
Pop-up locations can work well for many retailers if they are well thought-out with the right strategy. Introducing new concepts, new ideas and new products work well. Popping up a store for the sake of trying to get incremental sales is only a good idea if the economics work.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Pop-ups have proven to be very successful for many businesses and no doubt Toys “R” Us can be one of them. What will make the Toys “R” Us 35,000 square foot pop-up successful is if they can truly create the right experience. One of the reasons their stores have not done well is that they are outdated and do not provide an exciting shopping experience necessary for today. Their stores should be playgrounds for kids with opportunities to try a product, play with it and with other children. Toys “R” Us needs to give customers a reason to come into their stores by allowing a child to see and play with their products in an atmosphere that is captivating. Toys “R” Us stores severely lack this. So if their pop-up provides these features not only will it be a success, it could pave the way for more Toys “R” Us pop-ups and eventually better Toy “R” Us stores utilizing the same ideas.
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
Yes, a Times Square holiday pop-up is the best of both worlds for Toys “R” Us. They get the visibility and traffic that comes with having a high-profile store in NYC during the holidays but without having to pay astronomical rent year-round when traffic and sales are lower. I think the temporariness of the Toys “R” Us pop-up will help make the pop-up even more of a destination than their flagship store was during peak season. Being able to test out different toys and interact with all of the products will also help boost engagement.
Head of Trends, Insider Trends
Christmas is a time for toys, so opening up a pop-up ahead of the holiday season in a prominent location seems like a great move on Toys “R” Us’ part. I think it’s going to benefit from all of the traffic in that area, not only from a footfall point of view but as a branding/marketing exercise. It will be interesting to see how different/effective the in-store experience is though. The interactive elements sound like a good start, but it’ll be the customer experience at peak times that determines how much of a success it is.
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Pop-ups work well when they are executed well. Toys, the Christmas season and a Times Square location should combine to provide a win for Toys “R” Us.
As others have noted, execution in this case means something that goes beyond having the right merchandise at the right place for the right price, etc. These basics can be hard enough to deliver, but what will make a real win for TRU and its customers is if they can create a magical, memorable experience.
Associate Editor, RetailWire
Retail and Customer Experience Expert
The pop-up makes sense from a publicity perspective. They get the brand awareness and traffic for transactions, plus reduce their Christmas shipping costs for online orders. Toys around the holidays are always about experience and wonder, and that is best experienced in an in-person environment. In this case Toys “R” Us can take some chances and freshen up their image with the holiday shoppers.
Marketing, Dor
Anything taking place in Times Square already makes this native New Yorker break out in hives. I have been in that old Toys “R” Us twice. Both times I got lost and ended up in LegoLand. I think it’ll be very popular with the tourist set, especially if they bring back that rad Ferris wheel. But the BOPIS angle makes me lift an eyebrow. You could not pay most New Yorkers to walk through Times Square for any reason. Why would it be convenient for NYC parents shopping at farmers’ markets and buying from indie neighborhood boutiques and F.A.O. Schwartz to suffer through an errand in Times Square? That’s cruel AND tone-deaf.
CFO, Weisner Steel
No. I don’t. Pop-ups make sense for seasonal merchandise, or for new retailers as an advertising ploy … neither of these is true of TRU. That they couldn’t make a go of the former store, in a location that should just scream “success,” tells us the brand is just fundamentally weak.