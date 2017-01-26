Source: Snickers YouTube still

The Super Bowl may be the only televised programming where Americans tune in to not only to watch the broadcast, but the commercials, as well. The marketers behind the Snickers brand are hoping their decision to air a live spot during the broadcast will make their candy the clear commercial winner of the big game.

The commercial will feature the actor Adam Driver of Star Wars fame. Mr. Driver plays Kylo Ren, the son of Princess Leia and Hans Solo who turns to the dark side, in the latest episodes of the Star Wars saga.

This year’s spot, a continuation of Snickers’ “You’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign, marks the third straight year the brand has advertised during the Super Bowl. Last year’s commercial starred Willem Dafoe as Marilyn Monroe from “The Seven Year Itch” where her character’s skirt is blown up over her head while standing on a subway grate. The year before starred tough guy actor Danny Trejo as Marcia Brady from the “Brady Bunch” television series.

“Every year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to satisfy our fans hunger for entertainment by delivering something new and breakthrough, and there is no better way than being the first to have a Super Bowl live ad,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, brand director for Snickers, in a statement reported by Ad Age.

In addition to the 30-second spot being broadcast on Fox during the third quarter of the game, Snickers is also doing a live 36-hour stream prior to the game. The live stream will feature appearances from celebrities on the brand’s Snickerslive.com site as well as on its Facebook page.

The brand has engaged in a public relations and social media campaign that is attracting attention. The brand’s YouTube channel includes teaser videos of auditions for the commercial.