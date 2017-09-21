Source: Amazon.com

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt from a current article from the Joel Rubinson on the Marketing Research blog.

What are the ingredients of success for an important advertising platform? Reach? Of course. Unified IDs across devices? in a programmatic age, yes. Proven impact? Definitely.

So who offers all of this in spades? Amazon. Walmart too. Yes, the folks who redefined retailing are about to redefine marketing as well.

Here some reasons why:

Marketing shifts toward purchase journeys: Traditionally, marketers have been obsessed with the funnel without knowing if building brand consideration today has any impact on sales a year from now when consumers need a new smart phone, TV, mortgage, etc. In a digital age, marketers can selectively target those who are actively shopping where 90 percent of short-term sales actually come from.

Unified IDs will become cost of entry. All marketers want to practice integrated marketing, but many still have cookie based DMPs (digital marketing platforms) that inhibit this because advertising and conversions across devices cannot be connected via cookies that are browser specific. With Google, Facebook and Amazon (and Walmart, and so on) offering deterministic unified data, why settle for less?

Performance advertising will mean more advertising. As the connection between advertising and outcomes is contained in the same ecosystem, the ROI of advertising will become clear. Proof of performance caused a massive shift once before. In the early eighties, when marketers began seeing weekly sales data from store scanners, $40 billion shifted from advertising to trade promotion.

To wrap all these changes up in a theme, some of you will remember that in 2009 Procter & Gamble announced its initiative called “store back” marketing. If it doesn’t work on the shelf, it’s a #fail. Well “retailers as publishers and ad networks” is the final piece to making that approach for product marketers a reality. Now brand building and activation can occur within single platforms. Marketers will waste fewer ad dollars against dormant consumers who are not interested until they want to buy something. Shopper marketing will become just marketing, rivaling digital, programmatic and mobile in growth rates enabled by Amazon and the other big retailers who follow suit. Marketers will respond and marketing will change forever.