Source: Staples "Setting Up Your Office"

Staples is launching the first marketing campaign in its history that doesn’t focus on the office supply chain’s retail business. Instead, the “Staples – It’s Pro Time” rebranding campaign will feature its business-to-business (B2B) division, which serves a wide range of customers from individual consumers, small and medium-sized companies as well as enterprise accounts.

The national campaign showcases people striving for excellence in a variety of jobs. Staples has launched a 30-second commercial — “Summon Your Pro” — to introduce its new marketing theme. The Staples campaign will also feature digital, print and radio communications in addition to its television spots. The chain will use in-store signage and collateral material to support the effort.

“Throughout the campaign, we believe our customers will see themselves — office managers, small business owners, janitors, consumers, facilities managers, purchasing managers, IT experts and assistants,” said Frank P. Bifulco Jr., chief marketing officer, Staples, in a statement. “The campaign is a reminder that, with the right supply-set, skill-set and mindset, people can achieve anything.”

While Staples has concentrated its marketing efforts on building its retail business in the past, the majority of its revenues come from deliveries to B2B accounts. Advertising Age reports that Staples expects only 20 percent of its business to come from retail by 2020, down from 40 percent today.

“This campaign is initially intended to shine the light on the business-with-business aspect of our company that we’re not as well known for, but is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Mr. Bifulco. “And an important part of our business is not only offering great products, but delivering services and expertise to the hard-working customers who we call professionals.”

Staples’ new campaign, according to Ad Age, is part of the strategy the chain developed after its unsuccessful attempt to acquire Office Depot. Since the deal fell threw, Staples has put more of its attention on capturing market share among companies with fewer than 200 employees. At present, Staples captures less than five percent of that particular market.