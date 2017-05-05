Will redirecting its focus from stores help Staples’ top and bottom lines?
Staples is launching the first marketing campaign in its history that doesn’t focus on the office supply chain’s retail business. Instead, the “Staples – It’s Pro Time” rebranding campaign will feature its business-to-business (B2B) division, which serves a wide range of customers from individual consumers, small and medium-sized companies as well as enterprise accounts.
The national campaign showcases people striving for excellence in a variety of jobs. Staples has launched a 30-second commercial — “Summon Your Pro” — to introduce its new marketing theme. The Staples campaign will also feature digital, print and radio communications in addition to its television spots. The chain will use in-store signage and collateral material to support the effort.
“Throughout the campaign, we believe our customers will see themselves — office managers, small business owners, janitors, consumers, facilities managers, purchasing managers, IT experts and assistants,” said Frank P. Bifulco Jr., chief marketing officer, Staples, in a statement. “The campaign is a reminder that, with the right supply-set, skill-set and mindset, people can achieve anything.”
While Staples has concentrated its marketing efforts on building its retail business in the past, the majority of its revenues come from deliveries to B2B accounts. Advertising Age reports that Staples expects only 20 percent of its business to come from retail by 2020, down from 40 percent today.
“This campaign is initially intended to shine the light on the business-with-business aspect of our company that we’re not as well known for, but is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Mr. Bifulco. “And an important part of our business is not only offering great products, but delivering services and expertise to the hard-working customers who we call professionals.”
Staples’ new campaign, according to Ad Age, is part of the strategy the chain developed after its unsuccessful attempt to acquire Office Depot. Since the deal fell threw, Staples has put more of its attention on capturing market share among companies with fewer than 200 employees. At present, Staples captures less than five percent of that particular market.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Staples is on the right track with its new rebranding campaign? Will reducing its emphasis on retail have negative consequences for Staples’ B2B business?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
You know, to me this is more of a return to the company’s roots. Back when I lived in Boston (in the 1990s) they were building stores like crazy and the stores were almost always empty, even though comps and revenue were strong. Then I found out they’d attribute their catalog sales (this was pre-web) to the closest local stores.
So I suspect B2B has always been their strong suit, and their stores were never really their real center. Now they are obviously competing with warehouse stores like BJ’s (and everyone else), but this is their best bet. Direct sales.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Staples is in trouble. Shopping in its stores is not a pleasant experience and almost every product that they carry can be purchased for less online. The company’s management realizes this and is trying to reposition the brand accordingly. I don’t think it will work. Staples, like RadioShack, is a brand looking for an audience, long after that audience has passed it by.
Managing Partner, Deeb MacDonald & Associates, L.L.C.
Small businesses are typically lean organizations and the ability to get the products they need delivered will obviously save them time. If the prices are competitive then this is a great formula. I run a very small business and I can get my office supplies
online, including my printing requirements, which is why Staples is my go-to source.
The decision Staples has to make is what to do with all the outlets they have. If their business passes the percentage mark (whatever that is) where the stores start to become a negative they will need an exit strategy for many of these locations. Getting ahead of this will require forward thinking and execution by Staples.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
It’s wise of them to realize that their business customers may want to buy a lot of things directly and online without a store visit. But it’s impossible succeed by running away from what people know you to be. So I have very high doubt that this will achieve anything for Staples — it feels like some account planner’s idealized version of reality.
Without stores, Staples is nothing. Without direct and online sales, Staples is a failure. They need to integrate the two. After all, do they think people don’t know they can buy from Staples online? I certainly hope not.
More likely, this is driven by weak agency thinking about how to support a client with a rich environment like Staples.
Professor, European School of Economics
Who goes to a Staples store anyway? I buy my office business supplies from Staples. My wife’s company buys them from Staples. My school buys them from Staples. None of that business is done at a retail store. I haven’t been in a Staples in over a year. And when I went it wasn’t to buy supplies, it was to service my computer.
Who even wants to carry office supplies out of a store? Order them from Staples online and have them delivered to your door.
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
Principal, The Retail Feedback Group
The Staples retail store experience really is, in most cases, a thing of a past era. With many of the items carried at retail now a commodity, Staples has to reinvent themselves, migrate to online more heavily and if they can differentiate their in-store experience and augment it with value-added services as opposed to simply offering commodities, they may have a shot. But if not, the retail locations may go the way of many other retail locations recently in the news.