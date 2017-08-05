Sources: DinnerTime.com, Peapod

Peapod has partnered with DinnerTime.com, a subscription-based personalized meal recommendation service, to link meal planning to the sales flyer.

In the 24 U.S. markets Peapod serves, DinnerTime members can now select Peapod as their preferred grocer. By clicking “what’s on sale” at Peapod, members can customize a seven-day meal plan and shopping list based on what Peapod has on sale. With a push of a button, the personalized meal plan and shopping list automatically creates a Peapod order for at-home delivery or pick-up at one of Peapod’s locations.

DinnerTime recommends meals based upon each household’s tastes, budget, food allergies and other dietary restrictions and preferences. Other factors weighed include time to prep and cook, skill level and nutritional goals.

The subscription service costs $10 a month and is currently being offered at a discount for $89 per year. Peapod represents DinnerTime’s first transactional arrangement with a food retailer. Founded in 2010, DinnerTime has traditionally coordinated its recommendations with available online sales fliers of its members’ preferred grocers.

DinnerTime has more than 10 million different meal combinations of highly curated, kitchen-tested recipes. For an average family of four using DinnerTime each week, the service promises savings of more than $100 per month.

“At Peapod, we understand that our customers are not just shopping for ingredients, they’re shopping for convenient meal solutions,” said Carrie Bienkowski, chief marketing and creative officer at Peapod, in a statement.

“Everything we do is designed to make it easy and convenient for members to plan ahead and shop ahead for delicious meals made-at-home with great ingredients,” said DinnerTime CEO, Laura Moore. “More time with family and friends, less stress and strain. Delivery is the obvious next step.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the appeal of DinnerTime and such meal recommendation services? Will the partnership with DinnerTime likely pay dividends for Peapod?