Will Panera Bread be more successful as a private company?
In a deal that seems to have materialized almost overnight, Panera Bread Company announced yesterday that it had reached a definitive agreement to sell its business to JAB Holdings in a deal valued at $7.5 billion. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” program, Panera Bread CEO Ron Shaich said the deal would benefit the company’s shareholders and that going private would give the chain a competitive edge moving forward.
Mr. Shaich said Wall Street’s emphasis on short-term results made it more difficult to run the business properly.
“When I started 25 years ago, I will tell you that a third of our investors were looking at this for a year longer,” he said. “Today, I will tell you two-thirds of our investors are thinking literally quarter to quarter.”
Mr. Shaich said JAB, which owns Caribou Coffee, Einstein Brothers Bagels, Keurig Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, is the right “partner” for his company.
“They’re long term investors,” said Mr. Shaich. “They measure their investments in centuries, not decades. They are committed to our strategy. They’re committed to our company franchise model. They’re committed to our team.”
Jack Russo, an analyst at Edward Jones, supported Mr. Shaich’s assessment of JAB.
“I think they’re just going to let Panera run themselves for a while and get to know the business,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “That’s kind of been their style.”
Panera Bread comes off a first quarter in which comp sales increased 5.3 percent at company-owned locations and the chain claimed market share gains.
Mr. Shaich will continue to lead the company under JAB, and Panera Bread will continue to be headquartered in St. Louis.
- Panera Bread and JAB Announce Definitive Merger Agreement – Panera Bread Company
- After a $7.5 billion deal, Panera’s CEO says he can do even more as a private business – CNBC
- Another St. Louis company sold: Panera Bread goes for $7.5 billion – St. Louis Post-Dispatch
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Panera Bread be more successful as privately held than it was as a publicly traded company? Why or why not? Which competitors to Panera Bread do you think should be most concerned about this deal?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Will Panera Bread be more successful as a private company?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Panera has a proven, successful model and I believe it will continue to flourish as a private company. Taking a public company back to private affords management more latitude to make decisions and experiment without the scrutiny of market analysts and the pressure of delivering quarterly results. Net-net, I think this is an interesting and good move for Panera and a solid acquisition for JAB.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I agree with Mark’s assessment of the private vs. public outlook for Panera, provided, of course, that the new owners really intend to be hands-off investors. The emphasis on long-term growth strategies instead of quarterly results will help a company with a unique niche in the fast-casual marketplace. But it will also pay to see if there are any cross-branding strategies, especially between Panera’s bakery business and the Peet’s Coffee business. That’s another positive as long as the two co-brands reinforce each other’s strengths.
President and CEO, Stealing Share
Private companies have many advantages. They can take the long view and build a brand that has the ability to adapt to market changes. Public companies are often held hostage to shareholders who only care about today.
The QSR segment is in the throes of change and evolution. Panera has the opportunity to lead the pack and set the bar for competitors.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
Why change a good thing? Panera has a proven a successful healthy first model and has built significant loyalty among their fans with their mobile app, personalization options, seamless ordering experiences, etc. If anything, Panera has already done a solid job of distinguishing the brand as the healthier and more sustainable fast-casual dining option. The financial stability and commitment to the Panera brand will enable the company to only improve from here.
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Panera has proven itself to be an innovator in the fast-casual restaurant segment they helped to define. By going private, presumably this will give them more flexibility to experiment and innovate. They were one of the first to pioneer mobile ordering and pickup and have flourished under this model. It will be exciting to see what they come up with next if they follow a more experimental path to innovation.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Panera will likely be more successful as a private company. This will not only be due to removal of the investor-driven quarterly thinking but because JAB will take the long-term view and likely use its well known brands to cross-sell to each other. Panera competitors will have to implement strategies that are focused on delivering the product and service they do extremely well as they will be at a competitive disadvantage as JAB perfects its long-term view of the evolution of Panera Bread blended with its other holdings.
Seems like to be able to answer this question we first need to know — how much debt are they assuming and what will that do to their cash flow?