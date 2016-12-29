Will online grocery gain traction in 2017?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the monthly e-zine, CPGmatters.
The slow take-off in online grocery shopping in many Western markets is partly due to consumers remaining skeptical of product quality and convenience, according to a global study from Euromonitor International for SIAL Paris. At the same time, internet delivery services remain expensive and logistically difficult to implement for retailers.
Further, the recent rise of discounters, with limited online options, has inhibited online shopping.
While South Korea, China and the United Kingdom have seen noticeable traction in online grocery in recent years, “the numbers generally remain relatively unimpressive for many countries. By 2019, many markets which are conducive to internet retailing growth will see sales hover around 3-4 percent of total grocery shopping,” the report states.
Some key takeaways from the study:
Food shoppers follow the same habits online and offline in Western Europe: Staple foods account for the greatest share of both food baskets.
The product mix will blend value with exclusive online options: Smaller snacking products are not popular with retailers for sale online due to their low cost. Consumers don’t want these products online anyway. Larger pack sizes appeal to both retailers and shoppers online.
Impulsivity will be re-imagined: Impulse purchases can be powerful online. Companies need to work with retailers to maximize the visibility of their products online and increase the possible interactions shoppers can have with their products. Services such as Amazon Dash have real potential as impulse channels.
Interacting with Amazon and Google will be important in the U.S.: With their greater online expertise relative to brick-and-mortar rivals, the importance of Amazon and Google in the future of U.S. grocery retailing should not be underestimated. Manufacturers should boost their presence on these platforms.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the biggest impediments to online food retailing in the U.S.? Do you see online grocery gaining significant momentum in 2017?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Will online grocery gain traction in 2017?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Consumers want convenience. Online food retailing is a convenience that has not yet hit its tipping point. For their entire lives, consumers have gone to the store to buy their groceries. Now we’re telling them they don’t have to.
Think about the trend of online sales for just about anything else you want to buy. Look at the history and you can see an increase, year over year. The same will happen with groceries. Just give it time.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Online grocery will continue to grow, albeit more slowly than some retailers would like. The primary consumer concerns will be quality and cost. Retailers need to insure that all products, particularly produce and meats, meet customer expectations. And then there are the delivery costs. Consumers hate them. Retailers need them to offset the cost of delivery.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
For years I have been relating the analogy of the milkman in this space to describe the challenges of last-mile delivery. Most of us born in the ’60s or before remember getting milk delivered to our homes once or twice a week. Gradually, however, shoppers began buying their milk and other dairy products from supermarkets and convenience stores, and the milkman was delivering to fewer and fewer homes. At some point, perhaps when only half of a neighborhood was buying from the milkman, it was no longer profitable for the dairy to continue the service.
I’m now convinced that it will take a major disruptor, like Amazon agreeing to pay for the outfitting of all U.S. Postal Service trucks with coolers, to reach the economic threshold required to make home delivery on a mass scale financially feasible.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’m not sure about the impediments to online grocery shopping, but I do know one selling point: Millennials without cars. Younger customers who take the subway and Uber to get from place to place want to have heavier items like milk and cat litter delivered (and the delivery fee replaces a car insurance payment). Delivery isn’t for everyone, but for people who don’t drive it’s a godsend.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
President and CEO, ProLogic Retail Services
Online grocery platforms are still in their infancy, so there are still barriers to usage including complexity and cost. There continues to be tremendous investment in online grocery, and momentum will build in 2017 as costs come down and ease of use improves. Grocers will integrate more of their promotional offerings into their online environment, including loyalty programs and a wider assortment that includes impulse-type items.
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
The biggest barrier to online grocery growth in the U.S. has been a lack of availability.
The only thing that motivates retailers more than consumer demand is competition — and over the last 24 months, Instacart and AmazonFresh have forced retailers’ hands.
After decades of “slow and steady” online grocery growth in a handful of big metros, Walmart, Kroger and other leading grocers are leaping off the sidelines and into the fray in tier 2 and tier 3 markets, while Amazon, FreshDirect, Peapod and platforms like Shipt and Instacart are raising the bar across the landscape.
There are many complexities to online grocery for consumers, retailers and suppliers alike. But as availability continues to grow, so does awareness and trial.
And as online grocers compete ever more effectively on price, selection, quality and freshness, ask yourself whether those who can afford to have the work of shopping for and shuttling groceries done for them would prefer to do it themselves or not.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
This shopping “channel” has had fits and starts literally since the ’80s. I do believe it is getting traction in the U.S. and a few other countries, however profitability and supply chain optimization challenges still remain. Beyond that, shoppers also need to find true convenience in making online food shopping a real replacement for in-store shopping. That generally hasn’t happened — yet. One aspect of food shopping that few discuss is that it involves the human senses more than other categories of retailing. For instance, people use their senses of smell and touch in a supermarket, and that has yet to have an effective response from technology to date.