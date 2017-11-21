Will Ocado’s robots help U.S. grocers solve their online delivery problems?
There is the type of automation that leverages robots to make people’s jobs easier, and then there is the kind that, through combining technologies, does away with human intervention entirely. One online UK grocer is aiming for the latter with its warehouse picking operation — and it may be getting close to succeeding.
Ocado, the world’s biggest online-only grocer, has devised what a recent Forbes article describes as a “hive” filled with groceries in its warehouse. The football field-sized, three-foot high block of groceries is made up of thousands of stacked plastic boxes filled with different products. Hundreds of robots use machine intelligence to navigate the hive, shifting boxes and automatically picking orders. The only human job in the warehouse is that of baggers, but Ocado intends to do away with that side of the operation eventually. The company is preparing robots with softer “hands” that can carefully handle fruit for its new, larger warehouse.
In July, Ocado began holding talks with numerous U.S. grocers about possibly licensing the platform, Bloomberg reported. No specific grocers were named. The company’s CEO indicated that Amazon.com’s acquisition of Whole Foods had sparked more serious interest in automated operations among U.S. grocers.
Grocers have struggled with e-commerce, despite other segments experiencing huge growth in recent years. While e-commerce is projected to approach a quarter of all retail sales in the next decade, according to FTI, online grocery is only expected to expand from its current two percent of marketplace penetration into the mid- to high-single digits in the same timeframe.
Even Amazon has experienced difficulty in the space, having recently rolled back its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service in some markets. The move reignited longstanding questions about the feasibility of profitably offering grocery delivery at scale.
Whether next-gen warehouse automation will mitigate grocers’ e-commerce difficulty remains to be seen. But Ocado is also working to automate other parts of the process, for instance with driverless delivery, in hopes of lowering labor costs, according to Forbes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will automated picking solutions like Ocado’s make online grocery more feasible for U.S. retailers? Do you expect to see U.S. grocers using Ocado’s platform or something comparable in the next few years?
5 Comments on "Will Ocado's robots help U.S. grocers solve their online delivery problems?"
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Automated picking may make online grocery more feasible, but it won’t make more consumers adopt it. Consumers want to feel the produce and select their cuts of meat. It’s not a matter of convenience. It’s a matter of trust.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I just saw a demo of a competing product yesterday. It may solve some of the labor problem … some.
I’ve been using Instacart for the past few months and am getting really tired of the mis-picks and strange produce choices (a crown of broccoli that would feed a family of mice, among others). I am more pessimistic about delivery of consumable grocery products (beyond cans and paper goods, which are hard to screw up) than I used to be. It’s annoying.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Ocado’s warehouse technology is excellent: it improves efficiency and speed, and reduces mistakes and wastage. It also increases the number of orders that can be serviced in any given period. There is no doubt in my mind that we will see more of this sort of automation.
However, Ocado is not particularly profitable (and for many years was loss-making). The reason for this is that no matter how efficient the warehouse, the cost of delivering direct-to-home is extremely high. Given that the consumer does not bear the full cost of this last mile, it depresses profits.
Compared to the UK, the U.S. has a much lower population density which means that, in many non-urban areas, the relative costs of delivery would be even higher. And therein lies the real problem with grocery home delivery.
“The company’s CEO indicated that Amazon.com’s acquisition of Whole Foods had sparked more serious interest in automated operations among U.S. grocers.”
The last I checked, Whole Foods was a struggling operation and put itself on the market for the Amazon acquisition. Why is there revisionist history that Whole Foods and Amazon merged to create formidable competition in the marketplace?
I see the sell-side but where is the buy-side to all of this automation of robot pickers? How will these imaginary grocery customers keep jobs if they are replaced by robots?
Grocery shopping is a primal hunter/gathering activity of human beings. People will continue to shop for their food the same way a household male cat wants to mark the furniture. This dynamic will never change.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
It’s feasible, but only if somebody gets past the R&D investment phase and reaches a point of commercial viability. Part of the problem here is this area of robotics is still underdeveloped against other areas like robotic assembly plants where fewer development dollars are needed. As for the second question my vote is for “something comparable.” I’m not sure Ocado is going to survive. Now, will it work in large, regional warehouses? Why not? Of course, the one thing we haven’t discussed is employee pushback and the politics of human displacement. That may prove more daunting in the end than the technology.