According to Adobe, web traffic on smartphones and tablets is predicted to be higher than on desktops for the first time over the coming holiday selling season.

Adobe estimates that smartphones and tablets will account for 54 percent of traffic versus 46 from desktops. Smartphone visits are expected to grow to 45 percent from 39 percent.

“Mobile is a huge opportunity this holiday season, and the retailers that deliver the best experience are the ones that will close the deal,” said Taylor Schreiner, principal analyst at ADI (Adobe Digital Insights) in an Adobe blog. “The key is going to be making the mobile experience helpful to the customer, wherever they are in their shopping journey.”

Desktop purchases are predicted to account for two-thirds of online revenue this holiday season but Adobe found that “fast mobile growth is closely correlated to fast revenue growth.” According to ADI, high-growth companies see more smartphone visits and revenue growth than below-average-growth companies year-round (23 percent and 32 percent, respectively).

Last year, Adobe found that smartphones accounted for 21 percent of online sales and tablets, 10 percent, over the holiday season.

Other findings related to mobile in Adobe’s 2017 report:

The average order size from smartphones across small, medium and large retailers was $136 versus $111 from desktops.

The average mobile conversion rate across small, medium and large retailers was 1.6 percent for smartphones versus four percent for desktops.

Larger retailers (more than $100 million in annual revenue) are expected to have a higher average order size, $141, on smartphones versus smaller retailers (less than $10 million in annual revenue), $71. However, because consumers visit them with a greater intent to buy, smaller retailers are expected to have a higher average smartphone conversion rate (1.9 percent) versus larger retailers (1.6 percent).

About two-thirds (64 percent) of shoppers already have a retail app downloaded on their mobile device, but only 32 percent will download an app specifically for holiday shopping.