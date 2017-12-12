Will meal kits be a hit on Walmart’s virtual shelves?
Whether as a move to continue boosting its Millennial appeal, to stay neck and neck with Amazon.com, to give its e-commerce customers some new eating options or all of the above, Walmart is now offering meal kits on Walmart.com.
Walmart introduced the meal kits, by Home Chef and Takeout Kit, early last week according to The Verge. Both of the brands offer kits through Walmart.com (Walmart earns a commission and referral fee on sales) as well as subscriptions through their own individual websites. Home Chef’s selection swaps out every Tuesday afternoon. Of the initial 30 meal kits offered, some have already sold out.
At the time of this article’s writing, a search on Walmart.com produced results for 22 meal kits between the two vendors. Takeout Kit meals appeared in the $32 to $35 range and serve four. Home Chef kits ranged from about $40 to about $80 with two or four servings per kit.
In a Market Force Information study, Home Chef was the third most frequently-tried meal kit service among those who had tried them, ranking below Hello Fresh and the most popular, Blue Apron.
The emerging meal kit space has grown into somewhat of a battleground for major CPG companies and retailers, with Amazon, Publix, Unilever and Kroger among others establishing a footprint in the space, either with their own kits or, like Walmart, through third-party partnerships.
Meal kits ideally offer customers the excitement of cooking something new and interesting alongside the convenience of delivery.
But success hasn’t been surefire for the big meal kit players. Blue Apron’s hotly anticipated IPO was a bit of a bust. Recently, the stock has been trading at around $3.80, after experiencing a slight bump on the early-December news that the company’s CEO was stepping down to be replaced by the CFO.
In a blog post on LinkedIn, Professor Daniel McCarthy of Emory University crunched the numbers to estimate a potential customer churn of 72 percent every six months for Blue Apron.
It is not clear whether Walmart will be moving any products from Home Chef or Takeout Kit onto its physical shelves.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Walmart making a smart move by getting involved in the meal kit space through online third-party relationships? Do you see Walmart eventually developing its own meal kit offerings?
18 Comments on "Will meal kits be a hit on Walmart’s virtual shelves?"
From a business perspective it is smarter to get into this new space through third-party relationships than to try to start doing meal kits themselves. Get the business rolling with third parties. Test the market to see what works. Then if and when the meal kit market grows on people and becomes established, start seeding in Walmart’s own meal kit. They should ultimately only develop their own after it has proven to be successful. This is the low-risk maneuver that lets Walmart adapt to the market need rather than picking a direction that might not be aligned to customer desires.
I agree with Charles. Nothing more to add to his good analysis.
Agreed! The truth is that the average consumer won’t really know (or care about) whether it is Walmart or third party. This is a great way to test the market.
Convenience, convenience, convenience. Walmart wants younger customers to get into the habit of turning to it as a matter of course, just as Amazon has. Budding foodies love meal kits and will order them from the most convenient outlet … Walmart is smart to get into this business.
Meal kits may not last — they are not a good price value and that may eventually doom them. With that in mind, doing third-party deals rather than developing meal kits themselves is probably a good move for Walmart.
It’s very smart for Walmart to enter the space using third parties. There is zero risk for them and only an upside. Walmart can learn the space on the backs of Home Chef and Takeout Kit.
This is a tough space. Whether or not it can be profitable is the long-term question. Raising the cost of middle America’s food bill is never a good idea. And in order to scale the meal kit business, middle America has to be the target, not the top 10 percent.
Smart move by Walmart. They are going all-in on building a “convenience-first” wheelhouse and by leveraging third-party relationships they can deliver on this promise.
Could Walmart develop their own meal kit offering? Potentially. Amazon leverages the insights of their third-party sellers to go out and private label their own goods. It’s very feasible that Walmart will leverage the data and insights from this program to take it in-house and apply their supplier shakedown to make this a very attractive (i.e. profitable) option.
I agree that it’s smart for Walmart to get involved with meal kits through a third-party provider. My only hang-up is the price point. As a company known for low prices, Walmart’s meal kit costs are on par with that of Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, around $10 per serving. If they can create a better value, I think Walmart will see great success.
Third party is a better move for Walmart than having their own branded meal kit. Walmart can leverage their online logistics scale and infrastructure to provide the meal kit service. However, it’s not clear that the meal kit space will survive with many players as the category competes heavily with other more convenient alternatives like on-demand food deliveries.
Since Walmart is one of the nation’s largest grocers and the largest retailer, meal kits are a category Walmart cannot ignore. Entering the category through third-party sellers is a way for Walmart to enter quickly partnered with companies that have learned many lessons that Walmart can take advantage of. As it learns the lessons of meal kits, Walmart will move to having its own.
It appears that Walmart continues to court the urban Millennial, a demographic that spends money for convenience and is very familiar with Amazon.com. I think Home Chef and Takeout Kit meal kits are a great addition to Walmart.com’s offerings. What I would like to see next are in-store tastings of the meal selections from Home Chef and Takeout Kit. Adding an in-store experience that is educational and engaging offers a strategic advantage over Amazon.com, Blue Apron and Hello Fresh.
Frankly I prefer seeing meal kits in-store rather than online. Online has had many issues. Just take a look at the bumps in the road for Blue Apron. I see no harm in getting into the space — it does and will continue to have a following, but I would focus on the store, for my 2 cents.
Low risk/low reward approach for meal kits is a far better strategy for Walmart than the alternative. As many have stated, testing with third parties is the way to go for this highly volatile segment. 72% customer turnover every six months indicates customers like the concept, but not the product and/or its value.