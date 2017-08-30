Will Instagram become retail’s ticket to mobile shopping?
Cara Salpini
Through a special arrangement, what follows is an excerpt of an article from Retail Dive, an e-newsletter and website providing a 60-second bird’s eye view of the latest retail news and trends.
According to a survey of 2,000 Instagram users, the vast majority (85 percent) follow accounts that are style, fashion or lifestyle-focused, and 63 percent considering themselves to be a fashion-forward.
The study by Dana Rebecca Designs, the jewelry designer, found that 72 percent had made fashion, beauty or style-related purchases after seeing something on the photo-sharing social network. The most purchased categories were clothing, makeup, shoes and jewelry.
Although this study surveyed Instagram users exclusively — which no doubt impacted the results — half said Instagram was the social media platform that most influenced their shopping habits, followed by Facebook (23 percent), Pinterest (22 percent), Twitter (3 percent) and Snapchat (1 percent).
Snapchat held its ground much better in a July study by Yes Lifecycle Marketing, which found that 21 percent of Gen Zers were influenced by the platform while making purchase decisions, along with 11 percent of Millennials. Instagram, however, was also highly popular with Gen Z in that study (44 percent said they were influenced by it while making purchase decisions).
According to the Dana Rebecca Designs study, one in three had used Instagram inside a retail store to help with their purchase decisions. Only 18 percent had used the platform’s “Shop Now” feature, which allows users to shop products straight from their feed. The jewelry firm felt the low usage was because the feature, introduced last year, was “too new.”
Introducing the study, Dana Rebecca Designs wrote, “Long ago, it was movie stars, socialites, and royalty that dictated what was fashionable and trendy. Soon enough, printed catalogs and magazines showcased the latest looks across the covers on a seasonal schedule. Then the Internet happened and sharing ideas and inspiration with anyone in any part of the world at any time via social media became the new normal.”
- Study: Instagram influences almost 75 percent of user purchase decisions – Retail Dive
- The Fashion Impact of Instagram [Survey] – Dana Rebecca Designs
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Instagram taking a dominant lead as the most influential social network driving fashion trends? How should brands use the platform in order to directly influence sales?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Will Instagram become retail’s ticket to mobile shopping?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Be careful about declaring one social media platform to be the dominant player in any area. Taste and preferences for social media can change overnight. Brands should become fluent in many social media platforms. Part of that fluency should be exploring how to use each social platform to interact with consumers. Some may offer opportunities for direct sales. Others may be best for information. One thing brands cannot do it sit on the sidelines.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
We live in a Hollywood society where acceptance and popularity are unfortunately driven by image, fashion and always money! Compounding this is the need for instant gratification where almost everyone has a camera in the palm of their hand with the ability to instantaneously publish images around the world. It’s no wonder that Instagram, Snapchat and other social media sites yet to emerge influence trends and purchases.
Marketing Director, Aptos
Beware the appeal of “hot today, not tomorrow” social networks. I would focus much less on the platform and much more on the influencers. Understanding who is influencing your customers and which influencers most consistently drive conversions will unlock much more potential in the long run.
GenZinsider.com CEO
Like most things it takes a bit of time for people to become comfortable. I believe that any retailers posting items on Instagram they want to sell that are “in-stock” should absolutely use this option. In a perfect Gen Z world, we would love to be able to click and buy anything straight from a picture. You caught our attention, now close the deal — and make it fast!
Founder and CEO, Bobsled Marketing
More retail spend is migrating to marketplaces like Amazon and, at the same time, those marketplaces are becoming more crowded. Brands need to consider leveraging Instagram and other social media platforms to drive awareness at the top of the funnel, since they can’t rely on marketplaces to do this for them.
As the study points out, Instagram is suitable (right now, in 2017) as a platform for building brand and product awareness in certain demographics, and in certain product categories. Brands can’t look to any one social media platform as a silver bullet.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Social media platforms are fickle and ephemeral beasts. Remember Myspace anyone?
Facebook has become the platform du jour for the socially networked parents and — shudder — grandparents of the average Instagram user. And who wouldn’t want to see what mom and dad think is a hot look in fashion? So Instagram may hold the lead today, but in the fast-paced world of social networks leads are more perishable than hair styles.
Brands can use Instagram very effectively. My daughter-in-law’s boutique fashion company uses pictures of fashionistas wearing her designs at the hippest of the hip events to great advantage. There may or may not be a direct pitch associated with the photos, but people still actively seek out the designer’s name.
The caveat is that branders need to know which social networks are “in” with their target consumers and move quickly away from those that fall out of favor. And they have to learn how to to be overtly commercial.
Social networks are about people, not brands. If the people are using a brand — fine and dandy. If the brand is seen as using people — not so much.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I wonder where all prominent social media platforms will be in five years. Will Instagram still be relevant? I think retailers need to be agile enough to hop onto the “channel of the month” and switch to the next hot one when it pops up.
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Instagram may be the platform of choice for fashion today, but that doesn’t mean it will be tomorrow. Yes brands should be looking at Instagram closely to help identify influencers, but that doesn’t mean they should ignore other platforms. This is a function of who your target audience is — younger demographics are favoring Instagram while others may favor Facebook. Brands need to be where their customers are — period. Effective brand marketers need to stay aware of social media trends and leverage the platforms that speak best to their customers.