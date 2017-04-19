Photo: Google

Google, Snapchat, Instagram and Pinterest have all recently released upgraded features to help support mobile shopping.

Google

Google last week introduced “style ideas” within Image Search that lets users see how a fashion item they’re looking at can be paired with other items. An example showed how a purse from Zara would look with a jacket, boots and a hijab.

Google wrote on its blog, “That means whether you’re researching shorts and sneakers or checking out sunglasses and handbags, you’ll be able to find product offerings that may suit your tastes.”

Snapchat

Snapchat last week introduced Snap to Store, a geofilter that retailers can sponsor that lets retailers measure foot traffic. A geofilter lets Snapchat users choose an overlay for their photos that’s only available in specific locations. When Snapchatters use the retailer-specific overlay and share it in their story, Snap analyzes whether those Snapchat ads are driving Snapchat users — or their followers — to the store.

Wendy’s, 7-Eleven and Paramount Pictures were among the early beta testers. Said Brandon Rhoten, head of advertising, digital, social and media at Wendy’s, in a statement, “Foot traffic into our restaurants is the best measurement of short-term sales success for any program — we want more ad tech like this.”

Instagram

In late March, Instagram expanded Instagram Shopping, which lets retailers add product information and links to their photos. The feature had been in test-mode since November with Kate Spade, Lulu’s, Macy’s and Warby Parker.

Mary Beech, EVP and marketing at Kate Spade, said in a statement that it allows her customers “to seamlessly tap and shop the product — going from inspiration to information to purchase in just a few steps.”

Pinterest

In early February, Pinterest introduced Shop the Look, which enables users to click on individual items in photos to purchase them. If they’re not for sale, similar items will be shown through the network. Pinterest wrote, “When they’re ready to buy, customers can check out right on Pinterest, or click through to buy things directly from the retailer.”