Will grocery stores become the new mall anchors?
As shopping malls try to figure out how to return to relevance, more big names in grocery are starting to see mall space as a worthwhile investment.
Kroger recently purchased a former Macy’s location in at the Kingsdale Shopping Center in Ohio, according to Business Insider. Whole Foods announced plans to open its Millennial-targeted 365 concept in the College Mall in Bloomington, IN, slated to open some point in 2017. Wegmans announced that it would open a location inside a former J.C. Penney, the chain’s third in-mall location.
Other grocers have made similar moves. In Virginia Beach, VA., a Fresh Market opened in a portion of a space formerly occupied by Sears. (The Sears shrunk into a smaller concept.) And a main line Whole Foods location (not a 365) opened in a former Sears in Clearwater, FL.
City College Professor June Williamson predicted in the Business Insider article that in addition to grocery stores, food preparation facilities and even agricultural operations may appear in mall spaces.
But the world of grocery is changing as quickly as malls. There’s no telling how Amazon’s planned acquisition of Whole Foods or the advent of checkout-free grocery technology as seen in Amazon Go could impact in-mall grocery locations. Improvements in home delivery, auto-replenishment for staples and the like could draw traffic away from grocers, just as they’ve begun to set up shop in malls.
One might also question if grocery trips are conducive with typical mall shopping and if the traffic will spread to other mall tenants. Will shoppers want to walk the mall before or after they shop for groceries?
Malls have been experimenting with other types of non-traditional offerings in hopes of providing a new kind of draw. Earlier this year, The Mall of America announced plans to open in-mall movie theaters serving gourmet food and cocktails. Some malls have even taken to running outdoor events like carnivals and food truck festivals in their parking lots to attempt to draw traffic.
- Grocery stores could save dying suburban shopping malls – Business Insider
- Bloomington ‘Whole Foods 365′ Opening Uncertain – Indiana Public Media
- Are malls better off without department stores? – RetailWire
- This is what Sears stores could look like in the future – Business Insider
- Can parking lots save the mall? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think grocery stores can help revive shopping malls? Will consumers limit their shopping to the grocery stores or will they shop elsewhere in the mall on their trips?
Join the Discussion!
13 Comments on "Will grocery stores become the new mall anchors?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I don’t think grocery stores are going to make for great anchors. They tend to be in-and-out locations. I’m more bullish on electronics and home goods as anchors.
I mean, what happens to the frozen foods purchased?
Malls have to stop depending on anchors and invest in a more inclusive experience. They’ve got to earn their money.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think there is an opportunity for grocery chains to be in malls but they would have to modify their business model for them to take full advantage. I can see the grocery chain adding an eat-in area as well as having kiosk pop-ups throughout the mall for customers to sample different food products as well as purchasing snack items. The kiosks located throughout the mall will help bring more awareness to the grocery store and help sell more product.
Cofounder and President, StorePower
We Americans tend to be America-centric, but just maybe we, especially our grocery industry, can learn something from looking elsewhere. Not only is much of the developed world far ahead of the U.S. in penetration and usage of grocery e-commerce, but in Europe it’s common to see grocery stores located in malls. I don’t have data on how these stores do or on whether the shoppers tend to shop both grocery and other stores in the mall, but I do observe many shoppers heading out of the mall with their arms draped in bags from both the grocery stores and other stores in the mall.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Jon, interesting point about shopping habits outside of the U.S. However the European traditions of food halls and “High Street” shopping may not translate well to the car-centric lifestyle of Americans. My local Macy’s store just closed its fresh food department to make room for a Backstage off-price installation, if that’s a sign of the times.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s ironic that we’re talking about food stores taking over vacant mall space today, after discussing excess square footage in the grocery business yesterday. There may be specific malls where it makes sense to add a small-footprint store like Fresh Market, but it’s hard to see how full-line mid-tier stores like Kroger can make this work on a large scale despite its test in Ohio. Presumably the grocery store would be the “last stop” on the shopping trip, if the shopper visits the rest of the mall at all.
The entire issue comes down to mall developers and how they reinvent all that real estate. Southdale (outside Minneapolis) is replacing a J.C. Penney store with a three-level fitness center; other malls are adding more dining and entertainment. But pulling off-mall retailers (TJX, Costco) into the fold may be a more viable solution if the price of entry is right.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
Will grocery stores in malls generate traffic? Yes. Will grocery stores be successful in mall locations? That depends upon thinking outside of the box.
We’ve entered an age of retail where if you build it, they might not come. It is far less about the building/location and much more about fulfilling the customer’s rising expectations.
To be successful in a mall location, grocery stores will need to consider:
Currently, mall floor space is some of the most expensive retail real estate, and groceries are a very low-margin business. Given the overall decline in mall traffic, grocery stores will have do much more than sell to walk-in traffic.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Grocery stores are not going to save failing malls. In some situations they may fit, but they are not a panacea. Malls should instead focus on lifestyle experiences, which could include more restaurant offerings, food classes, theaters, etc. But adding grocery is not going to drive traffic to other stores in the mall.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
The “to” and “from” of all shopping is a pain and so minimizing this grief is a service to consumers. The frequency of food shopping opens opportunities for the mall operator and all its stores so enabling the one-stop park-and-shop makes sense for everyone involved.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
I keep telling myself to think outside the box on this. No matter how I try I am having a problem walking through the visualization. What will happen to the items needing refrigeration while I am looking for socks somewhere else? What will happen to the frozen items while I am leisurely window shopping? The best I can come up with is to do my window shopping before the grocery shopping. I have always thought of a grocery store as an in-and-out place. That does not fit the mall model for me.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
The question of “if grocery trips are conducive with typical mall shopping” posed is perhaps better stated “can grocery stores positively impact the trajectory of declining mall shopping?” For these two to be symbiotic, convenience and value must be created for the shopper. The potential to take malls and create “living communities” where grocery, co-working or office space and new residential options come together could be transformative. But if it is just a grocery store becoming a new anchor tenant, it’s not so interesting.
Business Development Manager
It may happen on occasion but more likely as a result of the increased mall traffic due to the success of adding large fitness centers like Lifetime Fitness inside of an old Sears. In addition, possibly some adaptive reuse of large shell space on one end of the mall for seniors, or just apartments, will also drive foot traffic to malls.
Director of Pricing
Supermarkets used to be anchors in shopping centers in the ’50s and ’60s (here in this area at least). A lot of the issues raised in the above posts were valid then — customers did not necessarily want to shop and do their mall trip at the same time. Customer pickup was hit and miss then as well. I do not know if a return to this full bore will save malls in general unless it becomes like a food hall (like in Europe) where it then becomes a destination instead of a routine visit.
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
It is unlikely that the future mall model will be one anchored with grocery stores.
Looking at this from a grocery lens, the real estate cost at a mall is higher than current options, directionally the square footage of grocery stores will go down and not up and the average sales per trip by a typical mall visitor will be lower than from a stand alone model. On the other hand, if my grocery format emphasizes eating in and my assortment was tuned to a mall location, then I would give it consideration.
From a mall perspective, it’s about integrating the space into the new lifestyles of the communities they serve. Anchor tenants made it easy, consumers’ demand for the experiential retail will challenge the taken-for-granted assumptions and the imagination of mall developers — but that is the nature of change in business.