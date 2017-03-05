Mobile devices continue to change the way consumers find information and shop retail stores and websites. The corresponding effect, according to a new BRP report, is that mobile devices are in the process of changing retail operations and the shopping experience that merchants provide for their customers.

“Putting mobile devices in the hands of store associates is now a necessity to keep up with the customer who has a plethora of information available at her fingertips,” said Perry Kramer, vice president, BRP, in a statement. “Associate mobile devices enhance the shopping experience by accessing real-time inventory and customer data and offering the ability to service customers and process transactions anywhere in the store.”

According to the report, there are five key areas where mobile devices are going to have the greatest effect on retail operations.

Customer identification: Seventy percent of retailers have identified personalized experiences as among their top priorities for 2017, with customer identification as the starting point for delivering on the goal.

Customer engagement: Thirty-one percent plan to introduce mobile tools this year to interact more effectively with customers.

Associate training and task management: Eighty-nine percent of retailers plan to provide associates with mobile solutions within three years.

Mobile POS: Eighty-four percent will utilize mobile POS in stores by 2020.

Mobile payment: Retailers have moved from being cautious to accepting mobile payments.