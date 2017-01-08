Will Gen Z demand a new level of collaboration?
While much has been said about the digital prowess of the Gen Z generation, less attention has been paid to their yearning to contribute and participate with brands.
A global survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value and the National Retail Federation of 15,600 Gen Zers between the ages of 13 and 21 shows that, if given the opportunity:
- Forty-four percent of Gen Zers would like to submit ideas for product design;
- Forty-three percent would participate in a product reviews;
- Forty-two percent would participate in online game for a campaign;
- Thirty-six percent would create digital content for a brand;
- Thirty-eight percent would attend an event supported by a brand.
In related findings, 60 percent felt it is important for brands to value their opinions. Further, 55 percent want to have control over what information to share, and 54 percent want to have control over how brands contact them.
The report, also informed by interviews with 20 senior executives, found three distinguishing characteristics that separate Gen Z from previous generations:
Immune to marketing hype: Maturing in an age of “alternative facts,” Gen Zers are practical and skeptical and their focus is on quality and authenticity. Thanks to their technology savviness, they’re not easily fooled.
One size does not fit all: Technology has provided a vehicle for Gen Zers to interact with brands on their own terms. Their ever-changing platforms and apps makes them difficult to target.
Less loyal: While technology has made Gen Zers brand enthusiasts — they’re open to active engagement with brands — this group is also less likely than other generations to be brand loyal, defined by repeat purchases.
“Gen Z represents the latest iteration of consumer evolution — one in which control of the brand experience has gradually migrated from organizations to individuals,” wrote IBM in its report. “Companies no longer direct the conversation. At best, they can be willing participants and engage the new generations of consumers according to the preferences of individuals.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Gen Z stands out as a participation-oriented generation? What does that mean in terms of engagement and collaboration for retailers and brands?
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
Marketers will do well to realize that what Gen Z lacks is real-life engagement and the emotional resonance that comes with it. When experiences and engagement results in emotional resonance, there is big opportunity for lasting feelings to develop that can influence purchasing. Brands that understand and work to develop these interaction skills early will be ahead of the curve!
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
I’d like to believe that Gen Z would wish to contribute toward the fulfillment of their needs and wants, but I fear that they will value their time more highly and will vote with their wallets as much as any generation before.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
The coming of Gen Z reinforces the maxim that brands need to listen. Brand managers need to make themselves available to consumers, ask questions, request customer participation and solve needs. Perhaps some customers have ideas that will improve brands and increase sales. Some ideas may be frivolous, but they still should be heard and valued. Boomers, Millennials and now Gen Z have all changed marketing and sales. They all want to be heard. It’s only going to get more difficult for brands to thrive and for brand managers to succeed.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Yes I expect that Gen Z, as digital natives, will stand out as more participatory than either Gen X or Millennials. Also in the coming years, as Millennials become busy with starting and establishing families, Gen Z will have more time for hobbies, interacting with brands and retailers.
What does it mean? Technology adoption among retailers is only going to become more and more important. Gen Z is all about the coolest new tech. So be as engaged and engaging with them as possible.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
I think if you had taken a snapshot of Baby Boomers in Golden Gate Park in 1967 you would have predicted a much different future than the one that actually developed. Ask most Boomers or Gen Yers the same set of questions and you are likely to get similar answers. Yes it’s true Gen Z will operate under a different set of rules but it’s really too early in the game to say where they will settle in the long run.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Whether we are talking about “Gen Z” or “Millennials,” it’s dangerous to paint an entire group of consumers with a broad brush. That’s why I would challenge Anne’s statement that “Gen Z lacks … real-life engagement and the emotional resonance that comes with it.”
My own Gen Z children and their friends (now in their mid-20s to early 30s) certainly don’t lack for real-life engagement. They are out there trying to establish their personal lives and careers (and figuring out the economics), just like their parents were at the same age, regardless of their tech prowess and skepticism about authority. Marketers would do well to remember that a lot of Gen Z “consumer behavior” will be driven by household formation issues (marrying, having their own children, buying a home) — just like it was for their Boomer parents.
Marketing Director, Aptos
As always, success in retail will be entirely connected to the quality of experience that brands deliver, and Gen Z epitomizes this maxim more than any other generation. If we build experiences that fulfill their expectations for engagement and participation, they have already shown us that they will, in fact, participate.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
Let’s start with their ages. Who at 13 to 21 does not think they can do things better than everybody else? Of course they SAY they want to contribute, design and attend, for as long as their attention span let’s them. I am not trying to put down a generation. I am really speaking to the nature of this age. On the other hand, the parts about being immune to marketing, not being one-size-fits-all and being less loyal, those things are true of them. Will retailers understand how they might reshape to appeal to them?
Do Gen Zers want to have control of their own brand experience? You betcha! Many of us nowadays want that. And they will be more than happy to let you know, where it hurts. In the pocketbook.
For my 2 cents.