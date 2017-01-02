Source: Walmart

Has Walmart finally found a way to gain an e-commerce advantage in its competition with Amazon.com? The world’s largest retailer announced earlier today that it will now offer free two-day shipping with no annual fee for orders placed on walmart.com.

The free two-day shipping options requires a $35 minimum purchase and covers more than two million items sold on the site.

Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce, wrote in a blog post, “These items make up the vast majority of what customers buy online. In today’s world of e-commerce, two-day free shipping is table stakes. It no longer makes sense to charge for it. We believe this is the most compelling all-around value proposition for customers looking for low prices, a broad assortment and quick shipping.”

With the new program going into effect today, Walmart is discontinuing its ShippingPass program, which offered free two-day shipping for a $49 annual fee. Members in the program will receive a refund from Walmart.

“This is just the beginning. Now that we’ve checked the two-day shipping box, my focus is on leveraging our unique assets and network to serve customers in innovative ways that only Walmart can,” wrote Mr. Lore. “Stay tuned … you won’t be waiting long.”