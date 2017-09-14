Will exclusive nutrition labels set Raley’s apart from rivals?
Raley’s, the regional food retailer headquartered in West Sacramento, CA, has developed its own nutritional hang tags to provide greater transparency to consumers at the shelf.
Raley’s Shelf Guide system features eight different colored icons:
- M – Minimally processed
- N – Nutrient Dense
- S – No Added Sugar
- GF – Gluten Free
- G – Non-GMO
- O – Organics
- V – Vegan
- K – Kosher
The grocer said the simplified labeling on more than 13,000 products enables shoppers to quickly interpret whether a product meets their needs without having to analyze multiple labels.
Online, shoppers can sort for products using the Shelf Guide icons to quickly find products that meet their health and wellness needs. Raley’s noted that Nielsen data shows that 59 percent of grocery shoppers experience difficulty in understanding nutrition facts on product packaging.
The program was independently developed by Raley’s with 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada in partnership with Label Insight and “is not driven by any brands or products,” according to the company. Label Insight uses data science to gain access to product information for more than 400,000 products. The program was reviewed and supported by Arianna Carughi, Ph. D. in Nutritional Sciences, University of California, Berkeley.
The program’s “Minimally Processed” and “Nutrient Dense” callouts are unique among shelf tag descriptions. The system also claims to extend beyond other existing nutritional labeling by including criteria for sodium, sugar and fiber content.
Stated Michael Teel, Raley’s owner and CEO, “Only foods that meet the strict standards of Raley’s will qualify for the Shelf Guide tags. I challenge food manufacturers to aspire to meet our Shelf Guide standards for their products at Raley’s.”
The food industry continues to struggle to find a simple, unified nutritional labeling system with few embracing guides created by brands and independent entities. A visit to some grocers in Manhattan found only a few stickers or hang tags being used, specifically for Gluten Free and Non-GMO. Whole Foods also featured Local stickers for locally-sourced foods.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Raley’s eight-icon Shelf Guide system help shoppers more easily make informed food purchasing decisions or only cause more confusion? Will its Shelf Guide system help differentiate its business from grocery rivals?
5 Comments on "Will exclusive nutrition labels set Raley's apart from rivals?"
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Retailers have tried unique labeling systems before and they were not embraced by consumers. They caused greater confusion. As shoppers pay greater attention to labels, manufacturers and retailers should work together to simplify food data, allowing consumers to make choices that better fit their dietary desires.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It will certainly help differentiate Raley’s — I’m just not sure it will do so in a positive way. I would worry that anyone shopping for a non-labelled product would feel guilty about doing so. The response to a store making you feel guilty? Go to another store.
Managing Partner, Deeb MacDonald & Associates, L.L.C.
This new Raley’s system seems more user-friendly than some others but I already see some confusion in the labels. “S” to me would indicate sugar rather than no sugar. Others would benefit from a two-letter designation. The education process for Raley’s customers will be important to the understanding and usage. I applaud their effort, time will tell whether it pays off.
Trying to find these types of products in a traditional grocery store is like trying to find buried treasure, so anything that simplifies the process is welcome for those concerned about sugar, gluten, etc. The only thing Raley’s has to to do is clearly communicate with the shopper that the labels are positive, not negative — these are the products you want.
Editorial Director & Co-Founder, Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer
I love the idea, but have a couple unanswered questions. Only the “top two” icons get onto the shelf label. How are those top two chosen, if a product qualifies for, say, four icons? If I’m seeking gluten-free products, but gluten-free comes in third or fourth and is not one of the top two icons, how does that help me? There may be answers; I just don’t know. And the examples shown have the icons on shelf talkers promoting a special price. I’d like to see how they look on standard labels without the promo offers. I think the hardcore foodies will like the labels once they get used to them, but others will ignore them. Not a game-changer, but likely a competitive differentiation appreciated by an increasingly key segment.