Will customers let Walmart deliver in-fridge?
When we talk about the last mile of delivery, we generally think of getting product to a customer’s front door. But with a new smart home grocery delivery pilot, Walmart is getting down to the last few inches, delivering groceries directly into customers’ refrigerators.
Walmart has partnered with smart lock startup August Home to facilitate in-fridge deliveries in Silicon Valley test homes, according to reports. Delivery drivers are given a one-time passcode, which allows them to access the home (after the driver rings the doorbell once and receives no answer). The driver then unloads the groceries into the refrigerator and leaves. Customers can choose to watch the interaction via app through an IoT surveillance camera.
If integrated with other smart home solutions, Walmart’s in-fridge delivery could add a new layer to the auto-replenishment ecosystem. For instance, if a wired refrigerator were to be capable of communicating it was low on a particular product, it could place an automatic order and have food delivered directly to the refrigerator without any customer interaction required.
The pilot bears some resemblance to a logistics concept Amazon.com reportedly began piloting a few months ago. Amazon partnered with a smart lock company to give e-commerce customers the option to allow delivery people to let themselves into a home to drop off packages.
Walmart has made many big investments in innovation in a short period of time in what is presumably an attempt to go toe-to-toe with Amazon. The company acquired e-tailer Jet.com and popular indie brands like ModCloth, Bonobos and Moosejaw. It has also implemented virtual reality solutions for some aspects of employee training and has even rolled out a Silicon Valley tech incubator called Store No. 8. These modernizing moves have begun to paint quite a different image of Walmart from its reputation as a spartan, low-priced big box retailer.
Another recent delivery pilot by Walmart was distinctly less tech-forward. Earlier this year at one store in Arkansas and two in New Jersey, Walmart began piloting a program in which store associates dropped off online orders on their way home from work.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will in-fridge delivery catch on with consumers and will the processes in place effectively mitigate security concerns? Is this service a good addition for Walmart as it works to compete with Amazon and other omnichannel innovators?
10 Comments on "Will customers let Walmart deliver in-fridge?"
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
It may not catch on overnight, but it has potential. Attended delivery is one of the biggest barriers to online grocery adoption. Other solutions, like dry ice-packed totes, can only keep food fresh for so long — and some households have concerns about leaving groceries on their doorstep.
The security concerns are valid but can likely also be overcome. Presumably, households that will pay for the convenience of online grocery and have smart locks installed may also have additional home security equipment. And there’s a lot that a retailer can do too, from carefully screening employees to monitoring their location. Countless other domestic services, from home cleaning and handyman work to child care, have already tackled many of these.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Clearly, a tip of the hat to Amazon’s pilot in a keeping up with the Joneses move. I find it silly and of limited scale for all the liability reasons, but some people might enjoy the service. I think both companies are giving the concept a try to see if there’s any traction while milking the “innovation” PR.
Given that Lore came from Amazon and they were out front with this basic concept, there’s a creepy feel to it too.
Cofounder and President, StorePower
Does it really matter if consumers go for this? What seems to matter in the heated Walmart-Amazon battle royale is which of these behemoths generates more chatter. Here we are talking about this latest Walmart innovation so score one for Team Walmart!
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Brilliant idea that might work for busy Gen Xers and Boomers and this could be a great service for older consumers. The downside is the trust element — which will take time and will be the biggest hurdle to overcome. That — right after the overcrowded fridge syndrome.
I love the innovative ideas that keep coming from Walmart. There is no doubt now that omnichannel retail is here to stay in more ways than originally thought!
Founder and CEO, Bobsled Marketing
As an avid user of grocery delivery, I am completely behind it! Walmart has too much to lose if they were to create a program with security defects, so I personally would trust them to install many checks and balances and ensure a safe customer experience.
Think about it — consumers leave their house keys with cleaning services and dog walkers already. This is not so different.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Maybe I’ve been watching too much Netflix, but no would be my answer. I do not want someone walking into my home no matter how convenient it might be. I’ve got a better idea, why not start building homes with refrigerated units that are opened from the outside where groceries that need to stay cold can be placed? These would be similar to the boxes that some hotels use for room service. Secure and no way to get into the house. Done.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This will polarize opinion. Some shoppers will love the convenience of this idea and will trust technology and that will overcome any security issues. However, others will find the thought of having someone enter their unoccupied home, never mind the refrigerator, abhorrent!
What matters most is that Walmart is testing and trying new ways of improving convenience for shoppers. It underlines the seriousness with which the company is tackling the shifts in the market.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
This could be a boon or bust for the IoT. All it will take is one robbery for this idea to come crashing down on Walmart.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
I think this is going to be a tough sell and has been tried before. Streamline tried this approach in the late ’90s. They actually provided refrigerators and scanners in consumer garages and only accessed that part of the house. I think consumers are wary of having strangers walk through their house when they are not home.
I think Walmart needs to focus. It seems to me that purchasing fragmented e-commerce sites, with no real strategy behind it, is not a path to compete with Amazon.
They need a strategy of category ownership and growth rather than just trying to buy everything and over-paying along the way.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The biggest news here is Walmart’s willingness to experiment with projects that challenge conventional retail norms. They have always been prolific experimenters, though most consumers haven’t seen them as such. Initiatives like these work to change consumers’ perception overall. It is the retail equivalent of “unearned media.”
In-home delivery (along with direct-to-your-car delivery and others that require consumers to allow one-time access to their property) is viable. But the number of consumers who will become comfortable with that degree of intrusion on their personal space is going to be very limited. Most of us just aren’t wired that way — yet.