According to a new survey, consumers’ privacy concerns are growing and they want more control over their personal data.

A survey of 6,500 mobile consumers across 10 countries in MEF’s “2017 Consumer Trust Study” found 53 percent feeling they’re not in control of the way their data is used. Of these, 39 percent agree to the terms and conditions presented to them, but “only reluctantly.” This is especially true in the U.S. (48 percent). The rest of the 53 percent is made up of the 14 percent who say that they know information is being collected but are never asked for permission. A further 14 percent indicated they didn’t even know apps and services use their personal data.

Much of the study highlighted the importance of consent and control around personal data:

The two main concerns are their personal information getting stolen, 49 percent; and information being shared without their permission, 48 percent;

Financial details, 55 percent, was considered the most sensitive data. That’s followed by photos/videos, 39 percent; their own contact info, 38 percent; friends and family contact info., 32 percent; and location, 27 percent. Areas deemed less sensitive included purchase history, 19 percent; web browsing history, 16 percent; and social media activity, 13 percent.

Sixty-seven percent want to take on the management of their own data;

When asked what would help build trust in app and services, 42 percent wanted to be able to have their data deleted. Forty percent wanted to be able to withdraw permission for it to be used. Thirty-eight percent want transparency and to have control over whether their data is shared with third parties while 37 percent want to be able to decide what kind of information is shared.

Thirty-seven percent said the most convenient way to be asked permission to collect and process their personal data would be within each individual app or service; 26 percent suggested a “single app” that alerts them whenever any company wants to collect their information. Twelve percent are happy for their mobile phone provider to manage permissions on their behalf.

