Will chatbots drive a ‘conversational commerce’ trend?
The social media landscape is always changing, and retailers have continually tried to find ways to leverage the most popular platforms to turn users into shoppers. Now some big names are trying out a method of leveraging Facebook Messenger to facilitate purchases, foregoing both websites and retailer apps.
Subway and Mastercard have partnered to roll out an ordering chatbot for Facebook Messenger, Mashable reported. Fresh Direct and Cheesecake Factory are introducing similar chatbots. A demo on YouTube shows a user messaging the Subway chatbot, which responds by inviting the customer to find his or her location on a map and select the nearest Subway restaurant. Then it displays a menu, inviting the user to select a sandwich. The chatbot carries on a back-and-forth conversation with the user, determining the sandwich size, type of bread and other options. When the order is completed, a customer can pay using Mastercard’s Masterpass.
The implementation of these chatbots is part of an emerging trend known as “conversational commerce,” as noted in a Washington Post article.
There seems to be wisdom in retailers trying to sell consumers on the apps they already use, rather than pushing adoption of individual retailer apps. Studies consistently show that users are interested in interacting with only a few smartphone apps. This has led to a low rate of standalone retail app adoption. A 2016 comScore report identified Facebook Messenger as the most popular app in terms of time spent.
But despite Facebook Messenger’s relative popularity, bringing on retailers might also represent a move to make the app more valuable to those that aren’t sold on it. Facebook has been pushing the Messenger app hard to users, rendering it impossible to use the messaging service from a smartphone without using the Facebook Messenger app, closing down various workarounds.
This has not gone without complaints as users have noted that the messaging app drains device batteries. Though in January, according to Mashable, Facebook claimed it fixed one major battery-draining glitch.
Facebook has also begun letting users sign up for Messenger using just a phone number rather than requiring a Facebook account, as reported in The Guardian.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will customers take to interacting with chatbots to meet shopping needs more readily than visiting retailer websites or interacting with apps? Will the chatbot model prove to be an effective and enduring way for companies to leverage social media?
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
No doubt there is a market out there for conversational commerce. Being an omnichannel enthusiast, I believe very strongly that retailers and brands need to be on board with the latest technologies that their customers are using. Now think about how much time people spend in their cars. Doesn’t it just make sense that you could call up an app and talk to it to order an item while en route, buy it (still while driving), and pick it up from a store on the driving route?
People cannot stop complaining about how busy they are and how little time there is to get everything done. I am guilty as charged. So there is a market out there just waiting for a time saving – multi-tasking tool like this. Next step — make sure your order management system connects to it seamlessly. It all works in the omnichannel retail world!
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
While I understand the attraction and promise of chatbots, I get annoyed going through the “conversation” with a robo-receptionist on the telephone. “Press 2 for a BMT” is just not my idea of a rewarding customer experience. Perhaps it’s a generational thing — yet again! I like technology but give me an experience that flows smoothly and efficiently not a computer programming flowchart. It’s unfortunate that we’re developing technology and experiences that are literally squeezing the life (and emotion) out of human existence. Where is the emotional surprise and delight and sense of community that we need to live? Apparently it’s become an app. Press 9 (or wave your mobile device) for a virtual hug.
Advisor, MyAlerts
I’m concerned that the chatbot space is already overheated and retailers are being barraged by pitches from chatbot startups, causing concern and confusion about making the right bets. The technology is fairly cheap and easy to implement, but getting the user experience and interactions right is tricky. I think it will be 18 months before both the market matures around the best solutions and consumers begin to really adopt the use cases.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Retailers would be wise to explore options other than their own websites and apps, since consumers have not widely accepted them. Chatbots may be a potential answer, provided that they make shopping easier and save time. Plus, companies like Facebook will always be more technologically advanced than individual retailers.
VP Research, Product Ventures
Yes — chatbots are the next wave of consumer interaction. What will make them work? Sharp artificial intelligence. Too mechanical, and the users will drift away after their initial curiosity. But if the AI is engaging, unpredictable, delightful, funny and informative — it’s a home run. Chatbots can make interactive advertising on a one-to-one basis fun, in a way that hasn’t been achieved to date (without a human being). But beware — don’t hammer users over the head with upselling.
Principal, FutureBest
I’m a technology immigrant so new devices and apps are always appearing to me as a surprise. I just learned about chatbots. They open a new era for shopping. I see them not only for expediting the transaction process, but more importantly helping to guide shoppers through the “too many options” dilemma. They can provide knowledge, make the individual smarter and help make decisions based on the users’ historical choices. These are useful tools, not only for online or mobile transactions but also inside retail stores. What is needed is the knowledge of experience (merchants, designers, artisans, stylists, etc.) to be built into the bots’ database. Great job opportunities for those experts should abound!