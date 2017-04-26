Will artificial intelligence replace CEOs?
Jack Ma, founder and chairman of Alibaba, is a big believer in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, even though he thinks the technologies will eventually eliminate the need for human chief executives over the course of the next several decades.
Speaking at a China Entrepreneur Club conference, Mr. Ma said AI is critical to helping organizations process the vast amounts of data being generated. He cautioned, however, that AI and robotics should be developed to complement humans in the workplace and not as a replacement.
Mr. Ma fears that in the coming decades, while advances in technology will provide the benefit of helping people live longer lives, it will simultaneously putting them out of work. This combination of factors will create “social conflicts” and “have an impact on all sorts of industries and walks of life.”
Alibaba’s chairman said that, within the next 10 to 20 years, people will have substantially more non-work time on their hands as the time spent on the job is cut to “less than four hours a day, maybe three days a week.”
He also said that it will not only be low- and mid-level workers who will be affected by technological advances.
“In 30 years, a robot will likely be on the cover of Time Magazine as the best CEO,” Mr. Ma said. Non-human CEOs will have the benefits of being able to make business decisions more quickly based on more and better data. Also, unlike human CEOs, they will not be swayed by petty emotions.
For those inclined to dismiss Mr. Ma’s predictions, he cautioned that many did so years ago when he spoke to audiences about the coming disruptive nature of the internet and e-commerce on traditional businesses.
- Alibaba founder Jack Ma: AI will cause people ‘more pain than happiness’ – The Guardian
- Billionaire Jack Ma says CEOs could be robots in 30 years, warns of decades of ‘pain’ from A.I., internet impact – CNBC
- Jack Ma: In 30 years, the best CEO could be a robot – CNN Money
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will artificial intelligence and robotics affect retail workplaces over the next several decades? Can you imagine a future in which technology will replace the need for human CEOs?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Will artificial intelligence replace CEOs?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Cofounder and President, StorePower
The flip side of not being swayed by “petty emotions” is that emotions are a real part of life that will not be replaced by robots. As good as machines are at analyzing data and helping to make decisions, there are still humans involved in executing a plan and in buying the products and services that companies offer. Saying that a robot will be the best CEO in 30 years is a great headline but it will not happen.
Advisor, MyAlerts
One fast-emerging model for retail marketers is the use of AI (powered by IBM Watson) for planning marketing campaigns. A company called Equals3 has launched an AI marketing planning platform with IBM Watson that can reduce the time and labor to plan marketing campaigns from months with a large staff at the retailer and its agencies to a day or two with one staffer.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
Knowing some CEOs today, I’d say a couple could be replaced by hand puppets, but that’s another topic. The great ones are great in part because of their exceptional ability to craft intelligent, strategic decisions based upon available information that their staffs can execute upon. If you simply look at that capability, I could be convinced that AI might be able to pull that off, as the technologies could be “fed” more and more data and learn as it consumes. AI is already positively affecting retail as we speak around the world, with Abof in India and others leveraging the technologies like natural language processing for their e-commerce business.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Not only will AI put a significant number of people out of work, but tax policy will have to evolve to move away from taxing only human work. It’s going to be untenable to have an idle class supported only by taxes on workers, not by taxes on workers and robots. The disruption we’ve seen in the auto industry, where robots are replacing human workers, is only the beginning.