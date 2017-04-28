Photo: Amazon

Amazon.com’s new Echo Look will handle all of the tasks that previously introduced models have done, such as playing music and allowing users to order items from the e-tailer’s site. What stands out about this digital assistant is that it also comes with a camera enabling users to take full-length photos of themselves in different clothing to get feedback on what works and what doesn’t.

According to The Verge, leaks about the Echo Look began last month, speculation that the product would be a security camera. While that could still be true, Amazon is promoting the device as a fashion advice device.

The camera, with the help of built-in LED lighting and computer vision-based background blur, has been designed to enable users to create a personal lookbook, which can be shared with friends and Amazon.

The Look also comes with the Style Check app, which uses “advanced machine learning algorithms and advice from fashion specialists” to provide feedback to users on their various looks. If not sure what to wear on any given day, users can submit two photos using Style Check. The app will provide an opinion based on criteria including fit, color, styling and current fashion trends.

All of the information being collected will also be used to help in providing future purchasing suggestions. According to Amazon, “Echo Look helps you discover new brands and styles inspired by your lookbook.”

A potential pitfall for Amazon’s sales of the new device may be personal security concerns. A video of Echo Look on YouTube, which has nearly 300,000 views, had more thumbs down than up votes. One person on the page’s discussion thread asked, “Is the camera always looking just as the speaker is always listening?”

The new device, which is available by invitation from Amazon, sells for $199.99 including shipping.