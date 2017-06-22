Will Amazon Prime Wardrobe change how Americans shop for clothes?
Amazon is beta testing a new perk for its Prime subscription program that may spell big trouble for department stores and other clothing retailers.
Amazon Prime Wardrobe allows members to order a box with three or more pieces of clothing, shoes and accessories to try on at home. They only pay for the items they keep while returning unwanted pieces for free. Amazon claims that more than one million items for children, men and women are included in the program.
Every order shipped includes multiple items that customers get to keep for seven days without charge — think Stitch Fix or Trunk Club without the personal shopper fee. If a Prime member purchases three or four items, they receive a 10 percent discount on their purchase. If they buy five or more, the discount increases to 20 percent. Any unwanted items go back in the resealable box provided by Amazon with the supplied free shipping label. Customers place the box on their front steps, or wherever it was delivered, and Amazon collects it.
A video produced by Amazon to promote its new “try before you buy” program says it “takes advantage of the ultimate fitting room — your room.”
The beta of Prime Wardrobe follows Amazon’s launch of the Echo Look in April. The newest device that uses the Alexa voice interface comes with a camera for shoppers to take full-length photos of themselves in different clothing. They can then use the shots with the Look’s StyleCheck feature, which employs “advanced machine learning” and “tips from fashion specialists” to provide feedback.
The information collected using the Look will help in providing future purchasing suggestions, according to Amazon.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is Prime Wardrobe to disrupt the U.S. retail clothing business? What do you think will be the response of companies competing with Amazon in the apparel space?
30 Comments on "Will Amazon Prime Wardrobe change how Americans shop for clothes?"
CEO, American Retail Consultants
This is a great idea and the concept has been proven by a few other online retailers, so I am surprised that it has taken Amazon this long to implement it. This will not only change shopping, but will hasten the demise of the shopping mall. Why go out when all of your friends can come in and everyone can have a clothes party at your place? In larger cities delivery can take only a few hours, which means there is no worries about planning or waiting. Another great concept brought to life by Jeff Bezos and company!
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Credit to Scott Galloway of L2 who has been predicting that Amazon will ultimately ship two boxes each week to customers using predictive AI to estimate what they want to buy — the second box being empty for free returns. This sure sounds like a move in that direction. It also seems very inspired by a couple of startups in fashion that have done similar. The difference here is Amazon’s potential for instant scale.
Lesson to all retailers, especially those that sighed in relief about Amazon buying into grocery and not their vertical: any category anytime can expect the unexpected from Amazon. Don’t wait.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Here they go again. Amazon enters a new area and thoroughly disrupts old business models. Traditional clothing retailers have much to fear from Prime Wardrobe. Consumers can shop in the privacy of their homes with no salespeople, no inventory issues and no commitment to buy. Purchasing is as easy as a click and returns require little effort. Traditional retailers need to up their game and create relevant in-store experiences or offer exclusive merchandise if they want to compete.
This is great for task-oriented shoppers who just want to get it done. But lots of shoppers enjoy the experience and appreciate the service, support and humanity of the retail associates who provide knowledgeable feedback and advice.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Jeff Bezos is becoming the Cornelius Vanderbilt of the 21st century destined to take over everything in retail. E-commerce wasn’t enough, now it’s brick-and-mortar. The idea is brilliant and no doubt will be a huge success, especially for those who don’t like shopping in stores or are too busy to shop. And it will force apparel stores to think through how they can compete with this service.
However, as much as there will be customers who will jump at the opportunity, there will still be those shoppers who prefer the experience of in-store shopping. So retailers had best become aware of this new competition and do everything they can to make the in-store experience as good as possible. Every customer who comes in their stores must be wowed by the merchandise, promotional offers and, most importantly, the service.
CEO, Alert Tech
The in-store experience that retailers had best become aware of is the fitting room experience. Retailers are aware of this opportunity and for the most part have ignored it.
The truth is that the buying decision is made in the fitting room or the bedroom. The customer who tries on is more than 70 percent likely to buy. Retailers who service customers while they are in the fitting room by bringing them the sizes and options they are looking for have customers that buy three times as much as the non-serviced customer buys.
The fitting room is a huge pain point for the customer and is the area of the store that will make or break brick-and-mortar apparel retail.
Maybe now that Amazon is saying it, they’ll believe it.
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Marge — my wife loathed Macy’s 20 years ago because their fitting rooms were dirty messes. How is Macy’s doing today?
CEO, Alert Tech
There are three things that need to be considered when addressing the fitness of the fitting room; design, service and technology.
The biggest improvements have been made in the design arena which includes cleanliness. Most retailers are making an effort to remove unwanted clothing from previous shoppers and keep the fitting room clean. I would include Macy’s in that group.
The hard part is fitting room service and technology that supports that process. That’s where the retailers need to understand their customers’ expectations and deliver on that day-in and day-out without fault.
This is also where the opportunity exists for them to emotionally connect with their customers as they make their buying decisions. Few have scratched the surface of these opportunities.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I completely agree with you, Marge. It is also important for store associates to help (when asked) to pick out clothes, help the customer mix and match outfits, etc. and be present throughout the buying process. If a store provides great service, customers also have the advantage of having a different size if needed after trying on the clothes, whereas the Amazon customer has to send back the item and wait for Amazon to send another one to try on.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This has been done before, but at the luxury-market level. What Amazon is doing is disruptive because Amazon’s feature has a much broader appeal. Brick-and-mortar has just been stabbed again. Other retailers will have to follow suit. The trick is in determining the right value proposition so that the retailer makes money and customers are enticed to try before they buy.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Like many of these initiatives, I’m sure some people will use it. Is it a game-changer to buy more and more items and have them shipped? I’m not seeing it.
Does anyone look at the enormous waste in all of this for the environment? And if this type of shopping was rewarded by customers, why did Nordstrom write off Trunk Club as a loss this year? In a world pressed for time this runs the opposite — making customers select more, try on more and return more.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The hits just keep coming from Amazon. The value proposition to customers is obvious and compelling; the potential impact on traditional apparel retailers trying to compete with this, very problematic. Existing Amazon apparel customers will not only use this service, but they will buy more as a result. Shoppers who have not purchased apparel on Amazon just might now as a result of this service.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Yikes. Prime Wardrobe looks like a loss leader that will cost Amazon a bundle in the short run, but will take market share away from competitors later on. I can only imagine the conversations being held in apparel and by department store executive suites this week.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Amazon never ceases to test and innovate. Macy’s et al. should be lobbying for Amazon to purchase them along the lines of the recent Amazon/Whole Foods deal. If successful, this latest Amazon endeavor will be another serious blow to the brick-and-mortar only retailers. In the words of the old adage, “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.”
VP Research, Product Ventures
To me, Amazon is a me-too playing catch up with other online apparel sites such as a stitchfix.com, Dia&Co or Lakeside. These online subscription services paved the way for this model — in the sense that they accommodate a certain buyer, learn their style and size and offer the arrangement of only-pay-for-what-you-keep. Sure there may be no fee, but I don’t think the digital model “try on” feature will satisfy shoppers’ style craving. I still don’t believe in Amazon as a clothing merchant for anything beyond basics.
CEO, Alert Tech
70 percent of online apparel purchases are returned due to fit issues which is a big deterrent for most consumers. It’s too much of a hassle and too expensive to return unwanted items to make purchasing apparel online worthwhile. Amazon just changed that.
The other pain point with online apparel shopping is the wait. Most people don’t want to wait days for an item, they want it now. Amazon’s focus is the last mile, isn’t it?
Advantage Amazon … again.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
If Amazon aspires to be the top seller of apparel in the U.S.(and it’s already getting close), it needs to add a “try before you buy” feature to keep driving more Prime memberships. It’s responding to the challenge of concepts like Trunk Club — but it’s also acknowledging its lack of a physical footprint. Think about it — stores like Kohl’s and Macy’s already have huge numbers of brick-and-mortar locations where you can return unwanted clothing that you bought online. This may be a rare case in which Amazon responds to a competitive weakness in its formula.
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
This model is proven which is why Amazon is cherry picking from best practices in retail today and blending them uniquely to offer an exciting new curated service. Although still in beta testing, this model will succeed and brick-and-mortar retailers will continue to face challenges launching similar large-scale initiatives based on limited capital and resources, persistent overhead costs and distribution challenges with cost and efficiency. Amazon has already mastered these elements. Evolving with the changing expectations and whims of the market will be vital to survive in the future of retail.
Amazon consumers are discount driven and have come to expect easy, fast access to desired product. By offering volume discounts, return shipping, no styling fee and free access to Prime users, this test should certainly compel purchases and willingness to try the service. At a minimum, it will provide Amazon with valuable performance data to gauge traction and responsiveness to avant-garde business models, allowing them to proactively plan for future innovation. This has all the potential to be a disruptive offering.
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
Will some consumers love this? Of course. Who wouldn’t love having a company throw money at giving you your every wish? Will this end up having been a smart move by Amazon? It puts incredible pressure on Amazon’s operations and on Amazon’s investors while it also adds tremendous pressure for department stores. On balance I don’t think it’s a smart move.
My question though, is, why?. Why would Amazon announce a service that makes no economic sense? So let me hazard a first guess. There has been tremendous hype about Amazon’s large business in the “clothing and accessories” market. Except the only part of that market that makes consumer sense via Amazon is accessories — not clothing.
This has the feel of a desperate move to try to jumpstart clothing sales. Now we watch and wait to see if it lasts or ends up having been a tempest in a tea pot.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Call me a curmudgeon, but I just see it as a defensive play with some (obviously) great PR thrown in. We know that return rates for apparel are above 30 percent on average. I’ve heard rumors (no, I have no real source) that Amazon’s apparel return rates are at 35 percent. So why deal with all the credit card processing fees twice? Why not just process the cards once, accept the returns and be done with it?
I don’t see this as being disruptive or long-term profitable. In the end, apparel may be the next brick-and-mortar buy Amazon makes.
Or call me a curmudgeon!
Professor, European School of Economics
I have told the story many times on RetailWire about the first time my wife bought clothes from Zappos (Amazon in reality). As she showed me her purchase of 12 or 15 items, she assured me that she would not keep them all, just try them on and see which best fits and goes with what is already in her closet and send the rest back. Her last comment was, “Why would anyone have to go to a store?”
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
For years a number of consumers have been doing this with many online retailers such as Lands’ End. Once Amazon realizes the cost of shipping these items back and forth and the condition of the items and that they cannot sell them again, it will end. It is just a short-term venture to win customers before they change the procedure. Some companies will try to compete but the smart ones will just wait it out. It cannot survive due to the cost vs. the profit they hope to gain.
President of FutureProof Retail
Just as Amazon dabbled in the grocery industry with Amazon Fresh before coming offline, I think Amazon Wardrobe is a precursor to Amazon fashion stores down the road. There’s something extra personal about fashion and food that means that the convenience of home delivery will not be able to completely eradicate the fun of going shopping.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
Pardon my stating the obvious but, aside from the added discounts for keeping multiple items, isn’t this the way consumers are buying today? The reason that returns are so out of hand? Consumers are buying multiple things and keeping only one. While it has disrupted the way people shop, it has also created many problems for retailers such as increased expenses related to shipping and returns. Neither of which are small potatoes.
And that is my 2 cents.
I agree with a few commenters who see Amazon as a me-too in this space. But they’ve shown time and time again that they can copy and improve on others, so retailers beware. Will this prove the demise of brick-and-mortar? Hardly. Keep in mind that physical retail still accounts for 90 percent of revenue. E-commerce has 10 percent but yes, that number will rise. My advice to retailers would be to test with Amazon and see what’s working and what isn’t. Use those learnings to improve your own services via a separate innovation unit. As a devoted online shopper I think it’s a great idea from Amazon but I’m not a typical buyer by any means. As another commenter pointed out, this “try before you buy” was suited to the higher-end market.
Director of Marketing, OceanX
Retail Innovation Consultant, Palo Alto, CA
…and then one day, AMZN announces the on-demand ultra-fast fashion service…
Shopper: “Alexa, I decided I want the jacket Casey Affleck wore in Manchester by the Sea. I bookmarked it while watching.”
Alexa: “I got it, good choice, clothing seen in our movies are 20% off this month!”
Shopper: “Oh, and I’d like the following Instagram as well, in black.”
Alexa: “Anything else?”
Shopper: “How about the alarm clock from Ground Hog Day?”
Alexa: “Sure, the Panasonic RC‑6025 Flip Clock, do you want to bid on a vintage clock or should we print up a copy?”
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
And the truly amazing notion here is that every example in this innocent conversation with Alexa is not that far off from reality, is it?
Retail Innovation Consultant, Palo Alto, CA
Ricardo, no it’s not, and in thinking about it some more I thought of the following imaginary headline:
Amazon partners with the Fashion Institute of Technology to develop on-demand CAD standards. Said Sally Student, “Finally, we can design clothing like music! When I first published my Chanel-Dior mash-up, I only wanted to pay homage to classic hits but when I learned that my styles were the leading “streamed” fashions, I was like..cool, I just paid for college.”
Amazon’s FashionCloud is also available to Prime Customers, etc etc.
Jeff Bezos was also in the news when he announced the CAD digitization of every garment made between 1900-1950, “we invite designers to mix and match without concerns for copyright violations, but if it’s sold, we take a small cut.”
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista