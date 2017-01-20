Rendering: Mall of America, CMX

Much of the talk at the recently concluded National Retail Federation Big Show in New York was around experiences and the need for stores and the shopping centers where they are located to provide them if they want to draw consistent traffic. The Mall of America, which has been known for offering a variety of attractions, is back at it with news that movie theaters will open in the facility that offer gourmet foods, wines and cocktails.

The mall, which reports that 40 percent of its visitors are tourists, closed movie theaters operated by the facility last month. According to reports, CMX, a division of Mexico’s Cinemex, the sixth largest movie theater chain in the world, is building a new complex in the same space. When complete, it will include 14 rooms with a total of 1,100 seats.

One room will include an extra-large screen with a state-of-the-art sound system. Seats with extra high backs will recline and include storage for purses and shopping bags. In addition to tickets, customers will also be able to place orders for food in advance.

“Our guests will be pleasantly surprised by the CMX cinema — it will exceed all of their expectations,” said Jill Renslow, senior vice president of marketing and business development for Mall of America, in a statement. “We always strive to offer the latest, most innovative concepts to our guests at MOA and CMX is unlike anything currently offered in the market.”

The opening of the new movie theaters represents a continuation of the relationship between CMX and Triple Five Group of Companies, the owner of the Mall of America. The companies are also working together for a suite of theaters in the American Dream facility being built in Bergen County, NJ as part of the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Other attractions at the Mall of America include the Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium, FlyOverAmerica, Minnesota Children’s Museum, A.C.E.S. Flight Simulation Center, Moose Mountain Adventure Golf and more.