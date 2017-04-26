Will 7-Eleven’s plan to deal with worker shortages in Japan migrate to America?
Seven & i Holdings, the owner of 7-Eleven, has an employee shortage problem in Japan. The situation has become so serious that the convenience store chain has resorted to using technology such as radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to reduce or eliminate its dependence on human workers.
The worker shortage has resulted in higher recruitment and retention costs for businesses. The convenience store giant took the unprecedented step, according to Reuters, of reducing royalty fees paid by franchisees. The goal is to ease the burden on existing franchisees while making it easier to recruit new ones.
According to reports, 7-Eleven has joined convenience store rivals FamilyMart UNY Holdings, Lawson and Ministop, along with East Japan Railway, in plans to introduce RFID by next year. The three chains represent 90 percent of the convenience stores run in Japan, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. The goal of the RFID program is to eliminate manual barcode scanning. This, in turn, will help the stores achieve their goal of having fully automated checkouts by 2025.
The costs associated with using RFID can be substantial for the number of inexpensive products sold in convenience stores. The technology, which is more frequently used to track higher ring categories such as apparel and consumer electronics, is still seen as the best alternative in Japan as worker-associated costs have gotten out of hand. The convenience stores will also benefit from a pledge by the Japanese government to subsidize some of the costs associated with the transition.
In the U.S., competition for workers has picked up in recent years with many chains raising wages. At the same time, employers have deployed technology to improve performance while reducing costs.
Amazon Go, the e-tail giant’s convenience concept, has been designed without checkouts. Amazon is using a combination of technologies — “computer vision, deep learning algorithms and sensor fusion” — to eliminate a perceived pain point for shoppers. The concept is still in beta with the first store open only to Amazon employees as management works out technological challenges it has encountered.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will 7-Eleven’s RFID plan in Japan make its way to American stores? Do you see full automated checkouts as a goal that many U.S. retail chains will pursue over the next decade?
2 Comments on "Will 7-Eleven’s plan to deal with worker shortages in Japan migrate to America?"
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
I still think that RFID for C-stores and for grocery stores is not a technology that can fully operate where there are so many metal and liquid items in their stores. However, the use of technology will continue to advance. So I do not see that level of technology going into American stores for at least a decade or more. There was a fully automated checkout grocery store that opened in Phoenix several years ago and it failed. Americans are more social and need a choice between manned and automated checkouts. I think we will see 75 percent self checkouts and 25 percent manned checkouts going into the next decade. I still think automation is great but it cannot completely eliminate store staff.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Before the RFID concept makes its way to America, it has to succeed in Japan. RFID technology works well in certain categories and not so well in others (like a 16 oz. cup of Coke). While there are ways to work around the problems of RFID sensitivity, they will add cost to the process. The cost may be bearable in Japan as long as payroll costs are high, but that may not be the case in the U.S. Wait and see.