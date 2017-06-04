Why is digital advertising underachieving?
MarketingCharts staff
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from MarketingCharts, a Watershed Publishing publication providing up-to-the-minute data and research to marketers.
Some sobering results from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Google Digital Academy: on a 100-point scale, marketers working at advertisers around the world score their organizations’ digital capabilities at an average of just 57.
Worse yet, that number hasn’t budged since the last time the survey was fielded 18 months earlier. To arrive at their conclusions, the researchers surveyed 2,200 marketers at 141 advertisers in 41 countries around the globe. So where are advertising organizations having the most trouble?
The study results show that mobile advertising is the biggest pain point among channels, with an average digital capability score of just 45, followed by mobile web and apps (51.1) and display media (55.9). Respondents seem more confident in their abilities to master social media (66.6) and search (65.5), while video (52.1) also presents challenges.
Marketing analytics scored an average of almost 60, but advertisers gave themselves low scores in testing (49.8). Digital targeting (53.3) is also a troublesome area.
The findings found advertisers especially weak in mapping the consumer journey, tailoring content to match the stages of that journey, using ROI metrics to adjust the marketing mix across channels for greater impact, and measuring the effects of their campaigns on actual business outcomes such as sales. Attracting and retaining critical digital talent and receiving support from finance, legal, and IT were also seen as hurdles.
There is one silver lining, though, if it could be called that: in a corresponding survey of 2,900 employees at 126 advertising agencies in 28 countries, respondents seemed more confident in their abilities. Their overall score of almost 68, for example, while not world-beating, was more than 10 points higher than their advertiser counterparts. In fact, agencies scored themselves higher than advertisers in each of the 15 capabilities measured.
The biggest gaps between agencies and advertisers? Mobile advertising (62.4 for agencies vs. 45 for advertisers); display media (68.7 and 55.9, respectively); and digital targeting (67.2 and 53.3, respectively).
- Which Digital Capabilities Are Advertisers the Most — and Least — Confident About? – MarketingCharts
- A Disconnect and a Divide in Digital-Marketing Talent – Boston Consulting Group
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why has the transition from traditional to digital been so rocky for advertising? Do you see planning, executing or measuring as the biggest hurdle toward improving digital advertising performance?
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
The biggest challenge for the industrial advertising complex, both digital and traditional, is that the Millennial generation has almost an aversion and resistance to advertising in general. Folks have paid a premium (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu), to simply opt out of advertising. The expectations are that the brands and marketers should have all the insights they need to offer compelling, personalized promotions and advertising in a seamless and non-creepy manner.
What has been quite effective is giving the digital native population the option to opt in to advertising, emails and digital promotions. They want to control this journey and relationship with the brands. If the brands, retailers and marketers offer incentives, a sense of community, transparency, naturally intriguing promotions and limited-time offers you have a winner.
Scott Galloway and the L2 team succinctly captured the current state of the industrial advertising complex and where we are going from here.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
Scott’s L2 presentation is a must-see for all media professionals. Good note Brandon.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
Couldn’t agree more Lyle! One of my favorites! I even would recommend that all professionals, media or otherwise, watch this as it is extremely informative and captures how advertising has evolved into what it is today.
Writer & Retail Strategist
It’s true that Millennials aren’t interested in traditional advertising. Successful advertising initiatives will be focused on engagement, storytelling, identification, and/or humor. I realize that’s pretty vague, so let’s get down to specifics: take a look at the most popular Super Bowl ads this year. Kia, “Hero’s Journey” featured female comedian Melissa Mcarthy on a humorous quest to save the whales. Not only are the political undertones of such a commercial undeniable, but the ad connected with customers by making us laugh. And we feel subtly confident that Kia is one of the good guys.
The fact that the second most popular ad starts out with female comedian Tina Fey is not a fluke, guys. This is how brands make a connection in the modern era. And the third most popular ad, Audi’s “Daughter” is undeniably taking a pro-women stance with their brand. The commercial’s entire message is “We’re one of the good guys. We advocate for women, so you can feel good about buying from us.”
So yes, “digital targeting” is a problem because companies still have their heads stuck in the sands of bland neutrality. It’s time for companies to find their voice and identify with their target market.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
Thanks for sharing your thoughts Jasmine! Taking a stand, albeit a humorous/personalized one, is critical for resonating with the Millennial generation.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Since digital adversing reached viability marketers have been wrestling with how to effectively use it. There have always been a number of theories, but no truths. Marketers are still grappling with this dilemma. There is so much data and so many outlets that it’s not a seemingly simple matter of reach and frequency. Marketers need to constantly gather data, test strategies and tactics, measure results and then adjust accordingly. It’s an ongoing process.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
Analytics and the growing number of advertising instruments have raised the bar significantly. And with increased options for ad commerce has come fraud as bots and counters misrepresent the realities of, in particular, online advertising. Madison Avenue has struggled to deliver value to brands in the face of these enormous changes while wary, on-the-go consumers set the bar even higher. As agencies run to GRPs and hustle to place ads (it is how they get paid), more thoughtful messaging approaches such as place-based digital out-of-home and native advertising on these and online devices are capturing a larger share of ad investment, but at less than 1 percent of overall ad spend (including merchandising dollars) share, it is clear that media agencies are asleep at the switch from a broadcast mentality to audience and contextual content. Agencies that can return to their roots of message composition and integrate tactical media placement will fare well, as will the brands they serve.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
In order to publish and present valued content to meet and match the shopper along her shopping journey you need to 1.) be able to curate and publish content relevant to the appropriate display and 2.) you have to have relevant and valued content.
First, most brand content is not valued by shoppers or customers as it is shallow marketing drivel. Telling valued stories through short video vignettes is the best as most people don’t take the time to read anymore, as evidenced by our communication being done through emojis! Second, most brand content is fragmented across numerous agencies and repositories and not managed and curated through a central publishing library.
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
The main challenge to digital advertising from traditional models is with the execution of various different tactics and the resulting coordination in analysis of the results. Digital native generations (Millennials and Generation Z) have proven harder to influence via advertising and are more likely to opt out if given the chance if they do not see an intrinsic value in accepting advertising from a brand. Brands are having difficulty finding the right way to build relationships with their audience in an authentic manner across multiple digital platforms. It’s no surprise that mobile is seen as the most challenging as it has both tremendous potential as an advertising platform that strengthens relationships and as one where the consumer can easily dismiss, block or opt out of advertising completely. We are still in an evolutionary process in digital advertising and will continue to improve.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
While the marketing profile world is structured around the paid-owned-earned media model, brands in retail, food services, financial services and other B2C areas are placing more emphasis on the use of their on-location owned media, such as dynamic signage to address patrons. The brand reinforcement and conversion that comes with these tools show measurable results in revenue and margin achievement, with the further benefit of adding vitality and improved ambiance to physical locations. The day of “cardboard as king” is over, as dynamic animated and video messages, departing, audience targeting and contextual content entice and satisfy consumers while allowing brands to tell their story, sell their story and enable customers to align with brand attributes.
Well, it’s complicated for most and very complicated for some. Digital channels are as complex as traditional ones, and because digital advertising facilitates commerce it is even more so. For our purposes here we’ll exclude search and social and focus on brand-generated content.
Measuring is the greatest hurdle as solid data to confirm ROI is often challenging.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Part of the tricky transition has been the need to be continually learning, evolving and changing with the digital landscape. Most marketers are still not used to the new mindspace. Marketers have to be ready to measure and analyze everything they can about a campaign to refine, fix and adjust as they go. Marketers also have to go in with an experimentation-oriented mindset. It is about trying new angles and trying two to 14 variations; getting an early read then dropping the under-performers and doubling down on the winners.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
All of the aspects of digital (planning, executing, measuring, etc.) can be daunting if the objective is not well-defined. While many retailers are jumping in with a me-too objective, we all need to really understand the “who,” the “what” and the “why” of going digital. The “who” refers to the target audience. This is easier said than done, and should never be assumed. The “what” is the content and delivery channel(s). And the “why” is the true, intentional business objective. This is because both shoppers and marketing and advertising staff will typically default to traditional techniques within their comfort zone.
Digital will become more and more effective over time, of course. We are seeing more and more retail and CPG brands migrate to digital, exceeding 50 percent of their trade promo spend as of this year.
Part of what we are seeing is a disconnect between the vision of what we’d like to be possible and what is actually easy to accomplish. Take the data side of digital advertising in particular. While the collective vision these days is enamored with Big Data and mapping the customer journey, the actual logistics of doing so are much harder than one might think. Companies today are inundated with data from multiple sources. Coherently and effectively mapping that data together is a large challenge which can’t simply be wished away. It requires significant investment in the appropriate BI skills, tools and processes to accomplish — something which is still evolving. Yes, some cool solutions for data integration and visualization exist, but a company still needs to provide infrastructure to support it. Chalk it up to an area of major opportunity for firms with the savvy to help guide this process of integration as we go from here.
Chief Marketing Officer, Verve
President, Raftery Resource Network Inc.
The biggest problem here is the notion that there should be a transition, as stated in the question. Rather, it should be approached as an additional ad channel, mainly because of the increasing fragmentation in society. The mass market is no longer reachable by advertising in one or two channels.
On the plus side, if you can define your segment as one that lives in the digital space, then you would transition to digital. Marketers find it increasingly complicated, for sure. Don’t expect this to change any time soon.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
What is the difference between digital advertising and digital marketing? Which tools are included in each or both? How are those tools and metrics integrated with your company’s promotion strategy? How is this strategy personalized for your consumers? Examining the effectiveness of one piece without considering the whole is like examining one part of the elephant.
Retail and Consumer Goods Industry Principal, Oracle
From my experience with customers, the problem is that advertising in a digital context has remained a separate function, budget and activity apart from the broader digital marketing efforts of retailers as well as consumer goods organizations. While targeting messages at select audiences is a benefit of digital ads over mass media channels, when it’s not stitched into a broader customer acquisition and engagement strategy you lose a lot of the potential benefits that extend into the dialogs and orchestrated marketing that is possible on the back end of converting an eyeball to a known consumer. The problem is that silos persist among paid, owned and earned media channels in many companies and needs to be resolved at technical and business process levels. This is challenging because agencies tend to control the dialog around media, while internal staff control direct digital consumer engagement. These groups need to work in unison.
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
Digital advertising was sold with tremendous overstatement and hype. Marketers are realizing it will never deliver on what was promised to them.
And that is a good thing. Because digital is merely a media option — one of many. And as a media option, it is incredibly fragmented and offers little control over knowing that you are getting the value you think you paid for.
Advertisers need to be very careful about what they ask digital ads to do for them. So I think this survey reflects a dawning reality that digital hasn’t lived up to the hype. Now let’s let it live among the many media options while we focus on the most powerful strategic options — including choosing the best mix of all media.